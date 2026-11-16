Netflix has announced a new adaptation of Harlan Coben’s novel The Innocent, marking the streamer’s landmark 15th Coben adaptation. The series comes from the same team creative force behind I Will Find You — one of the streamer’s most successful shows of 2026 and is the second time a Coben adaptation will be adapted twice at Netflix.

If Harlan Coben’s The Innocent sounds familiar, it’s probably because Netflix has already adapted it for television before. The first adaptation of the novel came out in 2021, adapted into a Spanish series starring Mario Casas and Aura Garrido. The original series was a critical success and still maintains a 100% Average Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

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Now, over 5 years later, Netflix has announced a new English-language adaptation of the novel, brought to screen by showrunners and executive producers Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt and Steven Lilien, the same trio behind smash-hit I Will Find You, which spent 13 weeks on the Netflix Global Top 10 English TV charts earlier this year and sits at #5 all-time. Harlan Coben is also involved as an executive producer, alongside his son Ben Coben.

“We’re thrilled to call Netflix our home and couldn’t be more grateful to our friends Jinny Howe, Cole Galvin, James Flannery, Mike Azzolino, and of course, the incredible Harlan Coben, for their continued partnership,” shared showrunners Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt and Steven Lilien. “Bringing I Will Find You to life and seeing it connect with audiences around the world was an amazing experience. We’re excited to bring our signature brand of twisty and propulsive storytelling to The Innocent and the many new stories we look forward to telling at Netflix.”

This series is the first in Netflix’s new creative partnership with Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt and Steven Lilien, which will see them continue to create new series exclusively for the streamer.

“Harlan Coben is one of the great creative partnerships at Netflix, and The Innocent marks our 15th story together,” added Cole Galvin, Netflix Vice President of Drama Series. “Nobody builds a can’t-look-away thriller like Harlan, and Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt and Steven Lilien brought their own incredible creativity to I Will Find You, a global hit for us. We’re thrilled to welcome them to the Netflix family, and we can’t wait for the world to get hooked on their Innocent.”

Netflix has not yet announced any casting for The Innocent.

What is The Innocent about?

Based on Coben’s New York Times best-selling novel from 2005, The Innocent follows Matt Hunter years after he accidentally killed a man during a college bar fight while trying to act as a peacemaker. The killing saw him serve jail time for manslaughter.

After nine years of freedom, he manages to put his troubled past behind him by working as a paralegal. He has his life on track, with his pregnant wife Olivia and a dream home on the way. However, while Olivia is away on a business trip, Matt receives disturbing messages and strange calls from Olivia’s phone. Trying to find out what is happening, he finds himself swept into a world of conspiracy, corruption, and murder.

The official synopsis of the novel reads:

One night, Matt Hunter innocently tried to break up a fight-and ended up a killer. Now, nine years later, he’s an ex-con who takes nothing for granted. His wife, Olivia, is pregnant, and the two of them are closing on their dream house. But all it will take is one shocking, inexplicable call from Olivia’s cell phone to shatter Matt’s life a second time…

While it’s still early days for the upcoming adaptation, we can get a good grasp of what the look and feel of the series will be from the trailer for The Innocent (2021):

What other Harlan Coben series are in the works at Netflix?

The Innocent marks the second time that a Harlan Coben novel has been adapted twice on Netflix. The next adaptation to release in 2027 is The Woods, starring Michelle Keegan and Tom Bateman. Before that, The Woods was first adapted into a Polish-language series at Netflix back in 2020.

Also coming in 2027 is Myron Bolitar, a series based on Coben’s most iconic and longest-running novel series spanning 12 books. Myron Bolitar is currently filming in New York City.

Netflix has not set a release date for The Innocent yet. The series has just been announced, so we wouldn’t expect to see it arrive until sometime in 2028.