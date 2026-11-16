What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 16 to 22, 2026

We’re now in the second half of November and Christmas is barreling towards us. Here’s your look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix US over the next seven days! The holiday movie season is officially kicking into high gear. Between a massive wave of festive romances, some highly anticipated original series, and a few big new dramas, there is plenty to keep you entertained.

Here is a breakdown of everything coming to Netflix between November 16th and November 22nd, 2026, including four expanded highlights you definitely won’t want to miss. For more on what’s still coming throughout the rest of November and into December 2026, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Best New Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix This Week

The Altruists (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

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If you were captivated by the chaotic downfall of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, you won’t want to miss this gripping biographical drama. Pitched by Netflix as “Gen Z’s own Bonnie & Clyde,” the limited series chronicles the meteoric, dizzying rise and spectacular, fraudulent collapse of the crypto empire. Emmy-winner Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle star as Caroline Ellison and Sam Bankman-Fried in what promises to be one of the most talked-about original dramas of the fall. You can read up on our original preview of the series right here.

Steps (2026)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s original animation slate continues to impress with this brand-new musical comedy executive produced by Amy Poehler. The film takes the classic Cinderella story and flips it completely on its head: Cinderella’s “evil” stepsister Lilith steals the Fairy Godmother’s wand and shatters the fairy tale as we know it. This sets the two overlooked stepsisters off on a hilarious, heartwarming quest to find their own happily ever after. It’s the perfect family-friendly watch for the weekend, and you can see why we loved it in our full glowing review here.

Gentle Monster (2026)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Léa Seydoux stars in this tense, beautifully shot Austrian psychological drama The film follows a highly successful concert pianist who moves to the quiet countryside looking for a fresh start with her husband. But her peaceful new life completely shatters when the police arrive with a search warrant, forcing her to confront her husband’s unspeakable secret. Expect a slow-burn, anxiety-inducing thriller packed with brilliant performances. Check out our full preview detailing the film’s road to Netflix.

Ezra (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

If you are in the mood for a deeply moving, character-driven dramedy, Tony Goldwyn’s Ezra is an absolute must-watch this weekend. Bobby Cannavale stars as Max, a struggling stand-up comedian who clashes with his ex-wife (Rose Byrne) over the best way to care for their 11-year-old autistic son, Ezra. Desperate and overwhelmed when doctors push for a decision he can’t accept, Max makes the impulsive choice to take Ezra on a cross-country road trip. The film boasts a phenomenal supporting cast, including Robert De Niro, Whoopi Goldberg, Rainn Wilson, and Vera Farmiga. It’s a funny, tender, and authentic look at family and neurodivergence.

Full List of New Arrivals Planned for Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, November 16th

Christmas on the Ranch (2024) – Jade Harlow plays a radio relationship expert stranded in rural Ohio at the ranch of a widowed single dad (Houston Rhines). Not to be confused with the 2021 LGBTQ romance Christmas at the Ranch.

– Jade Harlow plays a radio relationship expert stranded in rural Ohio at the ranch of a widowed single dad (Houston Rhines). Not to be confused with the 2021 LGBTQ romance Christmas at the Ranch. Mr. 365 (2018) – Passionflix’s holiday romance, adapted from Ruth Clampett’s novel and starring Chelsea Hobbs and Christopher Russell.

– Passionflix’s holiday romance, adapted from Ruth Clampett’s novel and starring Chelsea Hobbs and Christopher Russell. Reporting for Christmas (2023) – Tamara Feldman plays a TV producer sent to small-town Iowa for a puff piece on a family toy company, where she falls for the heir (Matt Trudeau).

– Tamara Feldman plays a TV producer sent to small-town Iowa for a puff piece on a family toy company, where she falls for the heir (Matt Trudeau). The Devil’s Plan B (Season 1) – The highly anticipated spin-off to the hit Korean reality competition series.

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, November 17th

Mike Ward: Modest (2026) Netflix Original – French-Canadian comic Mike Ward delivers an unapologetically honest stand-up set covering everything from dating after divorce to living life on impulse.

– French-Canadian comic Mike Ward delivers an unapologetically honest stand-up set covering everything from dating after divorce to living life on impulse. Obsession (2025) – The horror movie that took audiences by storm earlier this year, starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnson.

– The horror movie that took audiences by storm earlier this year, starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnson. RBG (2018) – The Oscar-nominated documentary portrait of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, charting her trailblazing legal career and rise to pop culture icon status.

– The Oscar-nominated documentary portrait of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, charting her trailblazing legal career and rise to pop culture icon status. Run the World (Seasons 1-2) – Both seasons of the Starz comedy following a tight-knit group of Black women navigating careers, love, and friendship in Harlem.

– Both seasons of the Starz comedy following a tight-knit group of Black women navigating careers, love, and friendship in Harlem. See You on Venus (2023) – A heartfelt YA romance following two teens traveling through Spain to find their birth mothers.

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, November 18th

America’s Test Kitchen: Friendsgiving (Season 1) – The ATK Residents get together to swap dishes, play games, and share Friendsgiving recipes.

– The ATK Residents get together to swap dishes, play games, and share Friendsgiving recipes. Gentle Monster (2026) Netflix Original – Léa Seydoux stars in this gripping Austrian psychological drama about a pianist uncovering her husband’s dark secret.

– Léa Seydoux stars in this gripping Austrian psychological drama about a pianist uncovering her husband’s dark secret. Gordon (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new original series.

– A new original series. Guarding Stars (2026) Netflix Original – Based on Katherine Center’s novel The Bodyguard. A petite, no-nonsense executive protection agent (Leighton Meester) must pose as the girlfriend of an action movie star (Jared Padalecki) to protect him from a stalker during a holiday trip to Montana.

– Based on Katherine Center’s novel The Bodyguard. A petite, no-nonsense executive protection agent (Leighton Meester) must pose as the girlfriend of an action movie star (Jared Padalecki) to protect him from a stalker during a holiday trip to Montana. The Law of Beasts (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish crime drama where panic returns to Poland as a convicted child murderer nears release, reigniting conflict between a lead investigator and a psychiatrist.

– Polish crime drama where panic returns to Poland as a convicted child murderer nears release, reigniting conflict between a lead investigator and a psychiatrist. Valentina and the 12 Signs (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazilian romantic comedy series where a heartbroken woman decides to date one man from every zodiac sign.

– Brazilian romantic comedy series where a heartbroken woman decides to date one man from every zodiac sign. Win the Mall (Season 1) Netflix Original – Part shopping spree, part social strategy, this high-gloss reality competition drops players into a living mall where they must outshop and outsmart each other.

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, November 19th

418 (2026) – International movie release.

– International movie release. A Cherry Pie Christmas (2025) – Katie Leclerc plays a Chicago pastry chef who returns to her family’s cherry orchard to hunt for her grandmother’s unfinished pie recipe ahead of a town bake-off.

– Katie Leclerc plays a Chicago pastry chef who returns to her family’s cherry orchard to hunt for her grandmother’s unfinished pie recipe ahead of a town bake-off. A Thousand and One (2023) – Teyana Taylor gives a powerhouse performance in this acclaimed, gritty indie drama about a fiercely loyal mother in 1990s New York City.

– Teyana Taylor gives a powerhouse performance in this acclaimed, gritty indie drama about a fiercely loyal mother in 1990s New York City. Bread Barbershop (Season 5) – More episodes of the South Korean animated kids’ series about a talented baker running a barbershop in a town of living desserts.

– More episodes of the South Korean animated kids’ series about a talented baker running a barbershop in a town of living desserts. Christmas at Fields Ranch (2025) – A New York broker (Anna Marie Dobbins) inherits her grandfather’s ranch just before Christmas and must choose between a lucrative sale and her old crush (Marc Herrmann).

– A New York broker (Anna Marie Dobbins) inherits her grandfather’s ranch just before Christmas and must choose between a lucrative sale and her old crush (Marc Herrmann). Haiku (2026) – Movie release.

– Movie release. HB2ME (2026) – Movie release.

– Movie release. Manglik (Season 1) – International series.

– International series. My Hero Academia (New Season) – More episodes of the hit superhero anime following Izuku Midoriya as he trains at U.A. High School.

– More episodes of the hit superhero anime following Izuku Midoriya as he trains at U.A. High School. The Altruists (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle star in this dramatized telling of the spectacular rise and fall of FTX.

Coming to Netflix on Friday, November 20th

Creating Means Not Copying (2026) – Documentary feature.

– Documentary feature. Ezra (2023) – Tony Goldwyn directs this heartfelt road-trip dramedy starring Bobby Cannavale as a struggling stand-up comedian who takes his autistic son on a cross-country journey. Co-starring Robert De Niro and Rose Byrne.

– Tony Goldwyn directs this heartfelt road-trip dramedy starring Bobby Cannavale as a struggling stand-up comedian who takes his autistic son on a cross-country journey. Co-starring Robert De Niro and Rose Byrne. On Behalf of My Son (2026) Netflix Original – A deeply moving Brazilian drama about a grieving 75-year-old mother embarking on a quiet pilgrimage to apologize to the families of victims who died in a bus crash caused by her late son.

– A deeply moving Brazilian drama about a grieving 75-year-old mother embarking on a quiet pilgrimage to apologize to the families of victims who died in a bus crash caused by her late son. Primetime Preacher$ (2026) Netflix Original – A documentary exploring the 1980s televangelist boom, following Jim Bakker, Jerry Falwell, and Jimmy Swaggart before scandal brought down their empires.

– A documentary exploring the 1980s televangelist boom, following Jim Bakker, Jerry Falwell, and Jimmy Swaggart before scandal brought down their empires. Prince Avalanche (2013) – Paul Rudd and Emile Hirsch star in this quiet, quirky indie comedy directed by David Gordon Green about two men painting traffic lines on an isolated country road.

– Paul Rudd and Emile Hirsch star in this quiet, quirky indie comedy directed by David Gordon Green about two men painting traffic lines on an isolated country road. Steps (2026) Netflix Original – An animated musical comedy altering the Cinderella story, focusing on the overlooked stepsisters searching for their own happily ever after.

– An animated musical comedy altering the Cinderella story, focusing on the overlooked stepsisters searching for their own happily ever after. The Blue Road (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new original drama series.

– A new original drama series. Welcome to El Bulli (Season 1) – A docuseries exploring the legendary, world-renowned Spanish restaurant.

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, November 21st

Insidious: Out of the Further (2026) – The terrifying horror franchise returns with its latest chilling installment.

– The terrifying horror franchise returns with its latest chilling installment. Marry Christmas (2024) – Joey and Matthew Lawrence play newly engaged brothers who accidentally book the same wedding venue on Christmas Day.

– Joey and Matthew Lawrence play newly engaged brothers who accidentally book the same wedding venue on Christmas Day. Mistletoe Mixup (2021) – Danielle Chuchran plays a workaholic who meets two great guys on the same day without realizing they’re brothers.

– Danielle Chuchran plays a workaholic who meets two great guys on the same day without realizing they’re brothers. The Family Holiday (2007) – Dave Coulier plays a con man who borrows twin orphans and hires a nanny to play his wife to inherit his uncle’s fortune.

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, November 22nd

La Última Semana de Jesús (2026) – Spanish-language movie.

What are you most excited to watch on Netflix this week? Let us know down in the comments below!