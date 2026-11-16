Netflix Reveals Series & Movie Book Adaptation Lineup For 2027

Netflix has used its first trip to the Texas Book Festival to lay out its slate of upcoming book adaptations, including a brand-new Harlan Coben series and a release date for 3 Body Problem season 2.

Book adaptations have long been Netflix’s bread and butter, and the streamer now has the numbers to back that up. According to new figures released today, adaptations have generated over 13 billion views and nearly 20% of all viewing hours on the service since 2025. A book adaptation has also featured in the global top 10s for 98% of 2026 so far.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

It follows Netflix’s book festival in Paris last month and comes after the streamer optioned over 25 more books for development over the past year. Below, we’ve rounded up everything Netflix confirmed for 2027 and beyond (plus a few more titles we’ve been tracking!).

What’s New: The Big Announcements

Harlan Coben’s The Innocent gets a limited series

Netflix is billing this as its 15th Harlan Coben adaptation. It comes from Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt and Steven Lilien, the showrunners behind I Will Find You, which finished its run at #5 on the Most Popular list with 120.8 million views. The trio has also signed an overall deal to create new series exclusively for Netflix through StoryMath.

“We’re excited to bring our signature brand of twisty and propulsive storytelling to The Innocent and the many new stories we look forward to telling at Netflix,” the three said in a statement.

Cole Galvin, Netflix’s VP of Drama Series, added: “Our partnership with Harlan Coben is one of the greatest creative relationships at Netflix, and The Innocent marks our 15th adaptation together.”

Netflix says Coben’s shows have made the weekly Global Top 10 41 times since 2021, reached the top 10 in 93 countries, and drawn over 450 million views since 2023. Fool Me Once alone accounts for over 98 million of those.

3 Body Problem season 2 arrives January 14, 2027

Season 2 lands on Thursday, January 14, with a teaser due tomorrow (November 17). That January date marks a slip from the late-2026 window previously on the books. Viewers also get a shorter run this time: six episodes rather than eight.

Season 1 spent seven weeks in the Global Top 10, hitting #1 in 44 countries with 46.6 million views. Netflix teases a space fleet on a centuries-long mission and “a secret locked inside of one man’s mind” for the new season.

Upcoming Book Adaptations on Netflix

New Series Based on Books

The Age of Innocence – Based on Edith Wharton’s novel. February 2027 is the release window for this eight-parter from showrunner Emma Frost.

– Based on Edith Wharton’s novel. February 2027 is the release window for this eight-parter from showrunner Emma Frost. The God of the Woods – Based on the novel by Liz Moore. Eight episodes are on the way with Maya Hawke in the lead, and the shoot was close to finished as of last month.

– Based on the novel by Liz Moore. Eight episodes are on the way with Maya Hawke in the lead, and the shoot was close to finished as of last month. Icebreaker – Based on the novel by Hannah Grace. Cameras were due to roll in October with Daisy Jelley and Connor Simos as the leads.

– Based on the novel by Hannah Grace. Cameras were due to roll in October with Daisy Jelley and Connor Simos as the leads. The Innocent – Limited series based on Harlan Coben’s novel, announced today.

– Limited series based on Harlan Coben’s novel, announced today. I Suck at Girls – Based on Justin Halpern’s autobiography. Los Angeles hosted the shoot for this comedy, which Halpern showruns with Patrick Schumacker.

– Based on Justin Halpern’s autobiography. Los Angeles hosted the shoot for this comedy, which Halpern showruns with Patrick Schumacker. Kennedy – Based on Fredrik Logevall’s book. The patriarch role of Joe Kennedy Sr. belongs to Michael Fassbender.

– Based on Fredrik Logevall’s book. The patriarch role of Joe Kennedy Sr. belongs to Michael Fassbender. Myron Bolitar – Based on Harlan Coben’s 12-book series, now in production in New York with David E. Kelley and Kyle Long co-showrunning. The lead trio is Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero.

Robert Langdon Series – Set in the world of Dan Brown’s The Secret of Secrets. Morgan Spector takes over as Langdon under showrunner Carlton Cuse.

– Set in the world of Dan Brown’s The Secret of Secrets. Morgan Spector takes over as Langdon under showrunner Carlton Cuse. This Summer Will Be Different – Based on the novel by Carley Fortune. Top billing goes to Sophie Nélisse, Francesca Reale and Roby Attal, with Prince Edward Island and Toronto as the filming bases.

– Based on the novel by Carley Fortune. Top billing goes to Sophie Nélisse, Francesca Reale and Roby Attal, with Prince Edward Island and Toronto as the filming bases. The Woods – Based on Harlan Coben’s novel. Netflix’s second swing at the book, after the 2020 Polish series, comes with Michelle Keegan and Tom Bateman attached.

For more, see our list of 20 new Netflix series to keep on your radar for 2027.

New Movies Based on Books

Better Than the Movies – Based on the novel by Lynn Painter. A Chicago shoot is in the can for Julia Hart’s rom-com, where Beatrice Kitsos and David Iacono share top billing.

– Based on the novel by Lynn Painter. A Chicago shoot is in the can for Julia Hart’s rom-com, where Beatrice Kitsos and David Iacono share top billing. Eloise – Based on the books by Kay Thompson and Hilary Knight. Behind the camera is Amy Sherman-Palladino, and newcomer Mae Schenk has the title role opposite Ryan Reynolds as the villain.

– Based on the books by Kay Thompson and Hilary Knight. Behind the camera is Amy Sherman-Palladino, and newcomer Mae Schenk has the title role opposite Ryan Reynolds as the villain. Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew – Based on the novel by C.S. Lewis. Cinemas get Greta Gerwig’s film first on February 12, 2027, and the Netflix debut follows on April 2.

Returning Series

A few more that weren’t on Netflix’s list but are on the way:

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (Season 3) – Four episodes adapting As Good As Dead will close out Pip’s story in 2027.

(Season 3) – Four episodes adapting As Good As Dead will close out Pip’s story in 2027. Finding Her Edge (Season 2) – Currently in production!

Geek Girl (Season 2) – Expected now in 2027.

– Expected now in 2027. Little House on the Prairie (Season 2) – A second season went before cameras over the summer, with 2027 our expected return.

You can find every confirmed returning show in our renewals guide.

Still to Come in 2026

Guarding Stars – November 18. Based on Katherine Center’s novel.

– November 18. Based on Katherine Center’s novel. The Hunting Wives (Season 2) – November 26.

(Season 2) – November 26. Pride and Prejudice – December 3. Emma Corrin’s Elizabeth Bennet meets Jack Lowden’s Mr. Darcy across six episodes.

– December 3. Emma Corrin’s Elizabeth Bennet meets Jack Lowden’s Mr. Darcy across six episodes. Unaccustomed Earth – December 17. Based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s story collection.

The “Netflix Effect”: What Adaptations Do for Book Sales

Netflix says titles see an average 10x lift in US book sales in the 30 days after their adaptation premieres. Here’s how this year’s biggest adaptations stack up, per Netflix and the publishers:

Title Netflix viewing Book impact Remarkably Bright Creatures 51.3M views (May–June) Sales up 560% from March first look to May peak A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder 23.4M views across two seasons First-time UK audiobook listeners up 183% on Spotify I Will Find You 120.8M views in 91 days Sales up over 500% since the June 1 teaser Little House on the Prairie 25.4M views, top 10 in 85 countries Series sales up 110% month to month The Whisper Man #1 in 68 countries Sales up almost 500%; audiobook listening up 426% East of Eden 32.8M views, six weeks in the top 10 Sales up 200%; #1 on Amazon 74 years after publication

The publishers have been effusive. Miriam Parker of Ecco/HarperCollins says Remarkably Bright Creatures has spent 23 weeks on the New York Times Paperback Bestseller list, “all as a direct result of the promotion of the film by Netflix.”

Rachel Chou of Celadon Books says The Whisper Man “has been a backlist staple” since 2019, and that the film “helped bring it back into the spotlight.” Spotify adds that listening to Alex North’s other audiobooks rose 100%.

On A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Delacorte Press executive editor Kelsey Horton said: “Season 1’s release sent it back to #1 on the series list. Season 2 brought it back onto the list for months after it had dropped off. With season 3, we expect the series to continue to sell and sell.”

The Hunting Wives may be the most dramatic example. Berkley went back to press twice on the trade paperback in a single week and saw a 5,000% year-over-year increase across all formats. The show has drawn over 35 million views since July 2025, and a new tie-in cover goes on sale tomorrow.

Then there’s Enola Holmes. According to the author’s literary agent, Jennifer Weltz, the series has grown from six books in nine territories to ten books in 41 territories and 38 languages since the movie deal. “Every time there is a new ENOLA film, we again see a spike in book sales!” she said.

It isn’t just a US and UK phenomenon either. Adaptations in this year’s Global Top 10 came from over 25 countries:

The Leopard (Italy) – Sales up more than 1,180% in the week after launch, per NielsenIQ.

(Italy) – Sales up more than 1,180% in the week after launch, per NielsenIQ. Detective Hole (Norway) – ARK bookstore sales up more than 1,000% over Easter versus the prior year.

(Norway) – ARK bookstore sales up more than 1,000% over Easter versus the prior year. Museum of Innocence (Türkiye) – A 406% increase in book sales on Hepsiburada.

“What I love most is that these shows send people back to the page,” Galvin said at the festival. “It’s a reminder that readers and viewers aren’t separate audiences, and I’m grateful to the authors who trust us with their stories.”

He also pointed to the growth of what Netflix calls “comfort and heartland” titles such as Virgin River and Little House on the Prairie, which have “drawn more than a billion views on Netflix since 2023” across more than 90 countries.

Which upcoming Netflix book adaptation are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments.