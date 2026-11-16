A month on from cameras first rolling in London, production on How to Kill Your Family has moved to Spain, and we’ve got a fresh batch of set photos showing Anya Taylor-Joy filming in Barcelona in a very different look from the one we saw in October.

The new photos show Taylor-Joy on a sun-soaked waterfront in the Catalan capital, channeling retro glamour as Grace Bernard. She’s wearing a white button-front mini dress with bow detailing, a vibrant patterned silk headscarf, oversized dark sunglasses, tan slingback flats, and a small tan leather crossbody bag. Between takes, she layered the look under a voluminous brown jacket to keep warm.

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It’s a big departure from our first look at the series last month, when a camel trench coat, black mini skirt and loafers made up Grace’s outfit on a leafy London street.

Elsewhere in the photos, we can see a Steadicam crew at work and a crowd of extras dressed in linen suits and summer shirts, suggesting a well-heeled holiday setting.

Is Barcelona doubling for the French Riviera?

Eagle-eyed readers will remember that the luggage tag in the London photos carried the codes AGP and LGW, a Málaga-to-Gatwick routing that pointed to Marbella. There’s a similar clue this time around. Grace is once again wheeling a suitcase, this time a white hard-shell case with tan trim, and the tag reads NCE, the airport code for Nice Côte d’Azur.

That suggests Barcelona may be standing in for the south of France rather than playing itself. Fans of the book will know that Grace’s revenge spree takes her to Monaco, and Nice is the nearest major airport. Netflix hasn’t confirmed what’s being filmed in Barcelona, so treat that as our best guess for now.

A Spanish leg of the shoot was always on the cards. Back in August, we reported that a stop in Spain was expected alongside the main London shoot, with Marbella named as a planned location. Whether the production heads further south after Barcelona remains to be seen.

What we know about How To Kill Your Family

Based on Bella Mackie’s bestselling 2021 novel, the eight-part darkly comic thriller follows Grace, the illegitimate daughter of billionaire Simon Artemis. Her mother’s death and the family’s rejection push her into a plan to kill off her estranged relatives one by one, with a sizeable inheritance as the prize.

Taylor-Joy leads the series and serves as an executive producer through her LadyKiller banner. Clive Owen co-stars as Simon Artemis, with Orlando Norman and David Shields in roles yet to be disclosed.

Behind the camera, Emma Moran is the creator and lead writer, Sid Gentle Films (Killing Eve) produces, and directing duties are split between Josephine Bornebusch and Tom Kingsley.

When will How to Kill Your Family be on Netflix?

The shoot kicked off in mid-October 2026 and is due to continue through mid-February 2027. Netflix hasn’t set a release date, but our estimate, given that wrap date and the post-production still to come, is late 2027 or early 2028. In the meantime, you can catch Taylor-Joy in Sacrifice, which landed on Netflix on October 16.

For everything else we know, check out our full preview of How to Kill Your Family.

Are you looking forward to seeing Anya Taylor-Joy as Grace Bernard? Let us know in the comments down below.