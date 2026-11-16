Races, Dinosaurs, Saints, Oh My! What the Hell Is Going On In ‘Steel Ball Run’? We’re nine episodes into the latest season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and things could not get weirder. Where else on television can you go from a 1890s cross-country horse race straight into a holy treasure hunt for the mummified corpse of Jesus Christ, complete with a dinosaur-shifting antagonist?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a weird show. Sure, the word “bizarre” is right there in the title, but in case you thought it was just a cool-sounding name, you’d be severely underestimating how weird manga author Hirohiko Araki can be. This is a series starring teenagers that look like NFL quarterbacks at age 14, a show where a cat is resurrected as a plant, a pig’s head sticks out of a toilet, and a gang decides to torture a disembodied head by performing a funky dance routine on a boat. That being said, the latest season of the show, Steel Ball Run, is quickly making a run for the weirdest and wildest season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure yet.

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The season is set in 1890 in the American Old West, focusing on a cross-country race called the Steel Ball Run that promises fame and a whole lot of cash to whoever wins. The story follows Johnny Joestar, a crippled former horse jockey, who meets another racer named Gyro Zeppeli, whose steel ball unleashes a fantastical power called the Spin, accidentally allowing Johnny to stand on his legs for the first time in years. This prompts Johnny to sign up for the race to uncover the secret of the steel balls. So far, Steel Ball Run is a must-watch: an entertaining show with increasingly bizarre villains and plenty of overarching mysteries to keep you engaged. That said, the last couple of episodes have taken things up a notch, making Steel Ball Run arguably the weirdest TV show of 2026.

Things start escalating with Episode 7, which literally begins with a prologue showing the crucifixion of Christ, explaining that Joseph of Arimathea became a pilgrim who traveled the world and once drew a map of the United States, centuries before anyone outside the continent set foot on that land. Oh, yes, it turns out that old Joseph somehow traveled from Palestine to what is now the U.S., and he spread Jesus’s bones across the country, bones that have magical powers, of course. We discover this when Johnny Joestar realizes a mummified arm is hiding within his own arm, and that arm activates a strange, cute creature that pops out and causes Johnny’s nails to spin and shoot out like bullets.

We learn that the real purpose of the titular Steel Ball Run is that U.S. President Funny Valentine designed the race to find the different pieces of the corpse of Christ and gain power for himself. Oh, and Valentine also has the heart of Jesus fused to his own chest. Yes, really. Does it make sense? Who cares! Is it absolutely hilarious? You bet! This is the kind of unapologetically bold and ambitious twist that makes JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure such a beloved and entertaining franchise. The original manga has been in publication since the late ‘80s, and yet it still finds ways to stay fresh and unique.

As if the whole holy bones thing wasn’t enough, Steel Ball Run just entered a new story arc, and it is a Jurassic good time. You see, since the second season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the show has used “Stands,” physical manifestations of a person’s life energy, each having a different superpower. This has allowed the show to explore all sorts of strange powers and funny characters, even more so than the Devil Fruits in One Piece. We’ve met a street cat whose Stand allowed him to turn into a carnivorous plant after being briefly killed. We’ve seen a Stand that takes the form of a weird mutant tomato and exists purely to make your food healthier. And there was also a time when we met an orangutan sea captain whose Stand took the form of a giant ocean liner. That is, Stands can be powerful, but they can also be plain goofy, and they are always bizarre.

In the latest episode of Steel Ball Run, it is revealed that Diego Brando, known as Dio, has a Stand that literally turns him into a dinosaur. Except it is not just any dinosaur, but one that looks quite similar to the velociraptors as portrayed in Jurassic Park, with stripes spelling DIO all over his body and spikes on his head that look like antennae. Every show gets better the second they introduce a dinosaur; that’s just a fact. Having Dio, the overarching villain of the JoJo’s franchise, go from a vampire in the first series to this version of him becoming a dinosaur exemplifies how out-of-left-field Araki’s creativity can be, and how you simply cannot predict where this show goes.

After all, when you introduce the body of Christ and a power that turns you and the beings around you into dinosaurs (like the bear carcass in the latest episode), there’s no telling where a show can go. Forget Fast & Furious going from grounded street races in the streets of Los Angeles to superspies in space; the sky is the limit for Steel Ball Run.

Have you been enjoying Steel Ball Run so far? Let us know in the comments below!