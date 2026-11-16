‘Maestro in Blue’ Season 4 Sets December 2026 Netflix Release for Final Season (For Real This Time)

Netflix’s first-ever Greek Original is coming back for one last trip to Paxos. Having supposedly wrapped up at the end of 2024, Maestro in Blue returns for a fourth and (we’re told) definitively final season on December 18th, 2026. Here’s everything we know, including what’s being reported locally in Greece.

If you’re getting déjà vu, that’s because we’ve been here before. Back in March 2024, we reported that the show had been renewed for seasons 2 and 3, with the third billed, at the time at least, as the conclusion. That third and “final” season then hit Netflix on December 28th, 2024, although we noted at the time that creator Christoforos Papakaliatis had left the door open for more.

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That door was officially kicked open a year later. Word of a fourth season came from Mega and Alter Ego Media in November 2025, with a global Netflix premiere promised from the outset. Netflix’s own page for the show now carries the date, teasing “one last journey to Paxos.”

Netflix gets the final season first

The biggest change this time is the rollout. Every prior season debuted on Greek broadcaster MEGA before heading to Netflix, with season 3 airing there from December 2nd, 2024. That order is now flipped.

Greek City Times, citing Kathimerini, puts Netflix’s exclusive window at two years, after which season 4 heads to Mega. Local outlet TVFreaks adds that an earlier estimate of a spring 2027 Mega premiere no longer squares with that window, and no broadcast date has been confirmed.

Six, and they’re big ones. Reports on runtimes vary: To Vima has Papakaliatis telling the Thessaloniki International Film Festival they’ll run 60 to 90 minutes each, while Unboxholics pegs them at 75 to 90 minutes. Speaking to the Greek TV program For You (via Editorial.gr), Papakaliatis put the finale at 105 to 110 minutes, so effectively a feature film.

Greek outlet Fosonline reports the season has been built as six distinct thematic chapters tied together by the central story.

What to expect from the final season

Spoilers for season 3 ahead. Season 3 closed with corrupt mayor Fanis murdered by his mafia business partners, right beside his wife Sofia.

The fallout drives the new episodes. Netflix’s trailer, released on November 12th, sees Orestis and Klelia back on Paxos facing uncertain futures, while Sofia’s criminal dealings set her family against a grieving widow. To Vima expects Marissa Triantafyllidou’s Sofia to have a particularly significant role this time around.

Who’s in the cast for season 4?

Papakaliatis once again writes, directs and stars as Orestis. Per Sportime, the returning lineup includes Haris Alexiou, Maria Kavogianni, Fanis Mouratidis, Stefania Goulioti, Klelia Andriolatou, Orestis Chalkias, Antinoos Albanis, Marissa Triantafyllidou and Giorgos Benos.

Six new faces are also joining, according to the same outlet: Giorgos Chrysostomou, Anthi Efstratiadou, Thodoris Katsafados, Nikos Koukas, Vasilis Michas and Nikos Karathanos. Their roles are being kept under wraps.

Cameras rolled mainly in Athens and on Paxos, with additional scenes shot in Budapest. Production wrapped earlier this year, with the last day of shooting tied to Athens City Hall.

Is this really the end?

It certainly sounds like it. Papakaliatis discussed the finale on November 8th at the 67th Thessaloniki International Film Festival, where he called the ending bittersweet. In the For You interview, he confirmed season 4 is the last, admitted he never expected the show to climb so high, and said he wanted to give the characters the ending he’d always intended.

A feature film is next on his slate, though he cautioned it will take a long time to come together.

It’s been quite the run for a show we called “an absolute banger” in our best new international shows of 2023 list. Season 1 spent two weeks in Netflix’s global top 10s, picking up 20.56 million viewing hours and per the Netflix Engagement Reports, it’s picked up 130.5M viewing hours since the start of 2023, equating to 17.9M views.

Are you looking forward to one last trip to Paxos? Let us know in the comments.