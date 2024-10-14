‘R&B’: Tyler Perry’s Biblical Movie Adds Nine To Cast Including Serayah and Tyler Lepley

Ruth and Boaz, the iconic love story from the Bible, is receiving a modern-day retelling on Netflix, titled R&B, with Tyler Perry producing the romance film. Filming for R&B gets underway in October 2024, with most of the cast now confirmed by Netflix.

R&B is an upcoming Netflix Original romance film produced by Tyler Perry and his studio, Tyler Perry Studios. The film is set to be directed by Alanna Brown and written by Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan. DeVon Franklin, Angi Bones, Tony Strickland, and Chad Tennies are listed as producers alongside Perry. DeVon Franklin is an executive producer

The movie comes from a new creative partnership announced in May 2024 that would see Franklin and Perry develop faith-based movies under a multi-year and multi-picture deal. Perry also works under a larger deal with the streamer, having already worked on several Originals for Netflix and is working on many more, such as the series Beauty in Black and the historical war film The Six Triple Eight.

What is the plot of R&B?

A synopsis for R&B has been sourced from Production Weekly:

“The faith-based film is a modern-day retelling of Ruth and Boaz, one of the most iconic love stories in the Bible. After her decision to walk away from a potential record deal leads to a tragic act of revenge, Ruth feels called to join her late boyfriend’s mother Naomi, as they both leave Atlanta for a small town in Tennessee to start over from scratch. The only job she can find involves laboring at a local vineyard, leading her to owner Bo “Boaz” Astra, who falls for Ruth the moment he lays eyes on her. Ruth holds tight to her faith and slowly begins to accept love, but her past is soon to catch up with her.”

Who are the cast members of R&B?

On October 14th, Netflix confirmed nine cast members for the upcoming movie:

Serayah (Empire, Kingdom Business)

(Empire, Kingdom Business) Tyler Lepley (Harlem, P-Valley)

(Harlem, P-Valley) Phylicia Rashad (The Gilded Age, The Beekeeper)

(The Gilded Age, The Beekeeper) Walnette Santiago (Doom Patrol, BMF)

(Doom Patrol, BMF) Nijah Brenea (Kold x Windy, Rap Sh!t)

(Kold x Windy, Rap Sh!t) James Lee Thomas (One Spoon of Chocolate, Bad Boys: Ride or Die)

(One Spoon of Chocolate, Bad Boys: Ride or Die) Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds

Jermaine Dupri (Genius: Aretha, Brown Sugar)

(Genius: Aretha, Brown Sugar) Lecrae Moore

What is the production status of R&B?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

As reported in issue 1422 of Production Weekly, filming is scheduled to begin on October 7th and end by November 1st, 2024. It’s expected to take place in Georgia within Tyler Perry’s expansive production hub.

