‘Dark’ Season 3 Reportedly Set for June 2020 Release on Netflix

The third season of the sci-fi German series, Dark, that’s popular all around the world could be returning to Netflix in June 2020 according to an update on the IMDb pages.

The mind-bending and extremely intelligent crime sci-fi series has spawned a huge and loyal fanbase. The series demands your full attention as it twists and turns through various timelines.

If you’ve not dived in, here’s a quick overview.

The family saga is set in Germany and spans multiple timelines (think The Witcher timelines but even more complicated) and the primary instigator for the series is the disappearance of two young children.

Watching likely requires a pen and paper by your side to keep track of the various timelines and drawing your own family tree.

The third season was announced alongside the announcement that the series is a trilogy and would be concluding in 2020.

When will Dark season 3 be on Netflix?

Fans of the show will know that 2020 plays a significant role in the timeline of the series with June 2020 specifically being the month where the apocalypse takes place which seems to be coinciding with when season 3 is due to release on Netflix.

On June 27th, 2020 the apocalypse takes place in the show and that’s also what the release date is listed on the IMDb page for the series.

As with all Netflix Original dramas (except in rare circumstances) all episodes will drop on the same day.

It’s obviously worth noting that this has yet to be officially confirmed but given the date is significant in the story, it’s more than likely to be true. Also consider the filming has likely concluded long ago.

No dates are currently listed on Netflix itself of the media center either.

For the moment, we haven’t included the title in our June 2020 Netflix Original preview which is already stacked with new content.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest on Dark season 3 as and when we get it but for now, let us know in the comments if you’re psyched for the final season of Dark on Netflix.