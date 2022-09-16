‘Eric’ Netflix Thriller Series: What We Know So Far

Netflix is teaming up with esteemed playwright Abi Morgan to develop Eric, a new series described as a tense and surprising thriller set in 1980s New York. Here’s everything we know about Netflix’s Eric.

The series is created and written by Emmy-winner Abi Morgan, whose credits include her award-winning The Hour and Shame, The Iron Lady, BBC/Sundance TV’s The Split, and many more.

Morgan also worked on the BBC series River which resided on Netflix in most regions as a Netflix Original until it was abruptly removed in November 2019.

The series was announced by Netflix UK alongside a slew of other UK productions back in November 2021. Other titles announced included Supacell, One Day, The Fuck It Bucket, and Kaos.

ERIC: From writer Abi Morgan, this tense thriller tracks what happens when a young boy goes missing in 1980s Manhattan. His father, Vincent, a puppeteer on America’s leading kids’ TV show, finds solace through his friendship with Eric, the monster that lives under his son’s bed. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 30, 2021

The two production companies behind Netflix’s Eric are British studio SISTER (the production company behind HBO’s award-winning Chernobyl) in association with Little Chick Productions. SISTER has previously worked with Morgan on The Split and produced the Netflix BBC co-production Giri/Haji.

Jane Featherstone and Lucy Dyke exec produce for SISTER and Morgan for Little Chick.

What’s the plot of Eric?

Netflix’s Eric is described as a tense and surprising thriller. Here’s the story synopsis for Eric:

“When Edgar, a young boy goes missing in 1980s Manhattan, his grief-stricken father Vincent, a puppeteer on America’s leading kids’ TV show, finds solace through his friendship with Eric, the monster that lives under Edgar’s bed. In his quest to find the truth to Edgar’s disappearance, Vincent is forced into the dark shadows of a city rife with corruption to discover that the real monsters live much closer to home. Set against the backdrop of the 1980s AIDS epidemic, Detective Ledroit, tasked to uncover internal corruption in the NYPD, finds himself drawn into the search for Edgar, while privately coming to terms with secrets of his own.”

Who is cast in Eric?

As of September 2022, no cast members have yet to be announced for Netflix’s Eric.

What’s the production status of Eric?

Netflix’s Eric is currently in active development with the scripts being written and pre-production starting soon. Production was first reported to be planned to start sometime in 2022 in the UK, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

We can now confirm the series is looking to film between November 2022 and run through to April 2023. The series will be shot in Budapest in Hungary and New York in the USA.

How many episodes will be in Eric?

No amount of episodes have been announced, but we could expect a standard of 8 or 10.

What’s the Netflix release date for Eric?

Netflix hasn’t announced any release dates for Eric, but considering a 2022 filming start, it would probably be released sometime in late 2023.

