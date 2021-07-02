Every Netflix Show Canceled So Far in 2021

Netflix cancelations are two words fans of Netflix shows never like to hear. 2021 has seen the cancelation of a number of high-profile Netflix shows so here’s an updated list of what shows have been canceled so far as of July 2021.

If you want to see all the big cancelations up until 2021, we’ve got a cancelation bible that recounts the majority of Netflix cancelations between 2013 and 2020.

An important distinction we’re going to make below is when shows are canceled and just left unconcluded and others that are renewed for final seasons that allow them to be given endings of some description. While you may quibble over the result being the same, we’re going to categorize them separately anyway.

We’ve also got to consider Netflix’s ghost cancelations too. We’ve documented them in the past where the show simply falls off the radar with no announcement as to its future. Shows in this category include Cursed season 2, Letter for the King season 2, The Innocents season 2 and countless others.

Full List of Canceled Netflix Shows of 2021

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Number of days in the US Top 10: 11 days

Number of days in the UK Top 10: 4 days

We’ve documented how Netflix has been struggling in the multi-cam sitcom format for a while and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! perhaps exemplifies the issues the format faces on Netflix.

The show was built around the talent of Jamie Foxx but beyond that, it struggles to know exactly what it is or who it’s aimed at.

#blackAF

Number of days in the US Top 10: 10 days

Number of days in the UK Top 10: 1 day

Although originally renewed for a full second season, Netflix reportedly reversed its decision in June 2021 but hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the show returning in a movie format in the future.

It comes as Kenya Barris slowly breaks away from his commitments from Netflix (although there are plenty of projects still to look forward to).

Grand Army

Number of days in the US Top 10: 21 days

Teen dramas usually go several rounds on Netflix but that wasn’t the case with Grand Army which was canceled 8 months after it first dropped.

There are also reports of behind-the-scenes turmoil for this show too with writers quitting the show “due to racist exploitation and abuse.”

Jupiter’s Legacy

Number of days in the US Top 10: 26 days

Number of days in the UK Top 10: 22 days

The big first entry for Millarworld on Netflix was cut short after a rather rocky first entry thanks to a myriad of problems. Although the cancelation of Jupiter’s Legacy wasn’t exactly announced as a cancelation, it won’t be returning for season 2.

There are lots of other Millarworld titles lined up for Netflix although it’s hard to argue against the fa

La Révolution

Number of days in US Top 10: 1 days

Number of days in France Top 10: 26 days

One of the biggest Netflix Original shows to come out of France is the period drama action series La Révolution which sadly didn’t do enough to warrant a second season.

Monarca

Number of days in US Top 10: 2 days

Number of days in Mexico Top 10: 27 days

The creators of this Mexican Spanish-language series took to Instagram to say that Netflix had opted not to renew Monarca for a third season and it seems that they weren’t officially informed of a cancelation but rather came to the conclusions themselves.

The Duchess

Number of days in US Top 10: 0

Number of days in UK Top 10: 12

The cancelation was revealed on a podcast where the lead for this British comedy revealed that The Duchess wouldn’t be returning for season 2 at Netflix.

Katherine Ryan did reveal, however roughly how many people did check out the show saying it had around 10 million viewers. We’re assuming this is the 2-minute metric.

The Irregulars

Number of days in US Top 10: 18 days

Number of days in UK Top 10: 27 days

After only one season, The Irregulars was shown the door at Netflix despite receiving generally strong reviews and was thought to be part of Netflix’s big push into the Sherlock Holmes universe.

The series is cited as beating out a hit Marvel show on the Nielsen top 10s in the US but even that wasn’t enough to keep it going.

Shows Announced with Final Seasons

Money Heist, Lost in Space, The Kominsky Method, After Life, Grace & Frankie and countless others are expected to finish up their runs in 2021 but below, we’re only going to count Netflix shows that have been announced in 2021 to be ending.

Selena: The Series (Season 2)

This one is perhaps not entirely surprising given that they were eventually going to run out of story to cover. It was announced by Netflix that only 18 episodes of the show are set to be released.

Special (Season 2)

You could argue this one is an outright cancelation because of the fact it was announced the expanded second season would end the comedy series long after its initial renewal.

Even with it being a seeming reversal, because the show is being ended with a final season, it ends up on this list.

The Last Kingdom (Season 5)

The big show to be announced to be ending is the BBC co-production turned full Netflix Original show, The Last Kingdom. The expensive and lavish drama adapted the books from Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories.