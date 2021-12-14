Netflix Original Short Film Collection ‘Homemade’ Leaving in December 2021

Netflix’s experimental pandemic-era short film collection labeled as Homemade will be departing the service globally come the end of 2021.

The innovative short-film series was released on Netflix on June 30th, 2020 and gave the opportunity to experience and fledgling directors to create stories about whatever they like within the confines of their homes.

We saw directors from around the globe participate including directors from France, Italy, the USA, Chile, Portugal, Mexico, Germany, Japan, and the UK.

The series was developed by Fabula and The Apartment and created by Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín, and Lorenzo Mieli.

Among the cast seen throughout the series includes Kristen Stewart, Cate Blanchett, Peter Sarsgaard, and Christopher Abbot.

The 17 short films are all currently set to leave Netflix globally on December 31st, 2021 meaning they’ll have been on Netflix for a year and a half. We don’t know the exact reason why they’re leaving but usually, it comes down to licensing.

It joins several other Netflix Originals leaving Netflix in December 2021 including The Break and La Mante.

Given the anthology nature of the series, not all of the reviews were glowing with many of the short films being hit and miss. Therefore, we’d recommend seeking out reviews for which of the 17 films you should give a watch.

Some reviews like this one on IMDb recommended the titles from Paolo Sorrentino, Rachel Morrison, Pablo Larraín, Sebastián Lelio, and Ana Lily Amirpour. While others recommended the English-language films from David MacKenzie, Kristen Stewart, Antonio Campos, Ana Lily Amirpour, and Maggie Gyllenhaal (who notably has her movie directorial debut coming to Netflix at the end of December too).

Netflix produced a number of COVID-19 or pandemic-related titles throughout 2020. Vox’s video unit who have produced dozens of episodes of the Netflix Original series Explained came out with a Coronavirus special in 2021. There’s also the incredible 2021 documentary Convergence: Courage in a Crisis that sought to tell the stories of the unsung heroes of the pandemic.

Then, on the lighter side, Death to 2020 was a comedy special by Charlie Brooker that recapped the year that was. You also have the Jenji Kohan-produced series, Social Distance.

Did you check out Homemade on Netflix?