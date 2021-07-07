‘Emily’s Wonder Lab’ Season 2 Canceled at Netflix; Fans Campaign to Continue

We’ve learned Netflix has opted to not renew Emily’s Wonder Lab for a second season.

The show is hosted by Emily Calandrelli who is also known as The Space Gal. Emily’s Wonder Lab was a kids-targeted educational series that was released on August 25th, 2020 on Netflix globally. Emily is a former MIT engineer who has made a new career in hosting TV shows, public speaking, and an author.

10 episodes were released as part of season 1 which ranged from 12 to 14 minutes in length. Each episode dove into a new topic ranging from using air cannons to bowl, baking with solar-powered ovens, looking into the genius design of eggs, and perhaps most importantly, how to create rainbow horse toothpaste. Each episode also featured experiments that you could perform at home.

The show didn’t make much of a mark on the top 10s around the world with it not managing to appear into the top 10s in either the United States or the United Kingdom. It did make an appearance in some countries, however, such as Finland, Qatar, the Netherlands, and Norway.

Live-action kid’s content seems to struggle to get beyond 1 or 2 seasons on Netflix. It’s among a few genres Netflix generally struggles to get much traction in.

One show we expect may buck the trend is Waffles + Mochie starring former first lady Michelle Obama but as of the time of publishing, that show is currently awaiting renewal. Other short-lived shows in the genre include Julie’s Greenroom, The Who Was? Show and Brainchild all of which only lasted a single season on Netflix.

Petition to save Emily’s Wonder Lab

A petition has been set up on Change.org to try and get the show either revived at Netflix or elsewhere. Set up at the beginning of July 2021 by Samantha Furrer, the petition has gained over 75,000 signatures as of July 7th.

Beyond Emily’s Wonder Lab, you can catch Emily Calandrelli in Netflix’s Bill Nye Saves the World (which survived three seasons on Netflix) where she regularly featured as a field correspondent. Emily also hosted FOX’s Xploration Outer Space and has published a myriad of books including the soon-to-be-released Reach for the Stars which is illustrated by Honee Jang.

We’ve reached out to Emily for a statement on the cancelation of her show on Netflix and will update here if and once we’ve heard back.

Would you have liked to have seen Emily’s Wonder Lab return for season 2 at Netflix? Let us know in the comments.