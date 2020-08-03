Everything we know about Netflix’s ‘1899’ from ‘Dark’ creators

Netflix’s German hit-series Dark ended only a little while ago, but the creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have known their next project for quite some time. In November 2018, Netflix announced their next series titled 1899 as part of the duo’s overall deal with the streaming service.

As the title suggests, the new series will be a period drama and the synopsis, which you will find below, might suggest there will be thriller/horror elements to it.

The series is very early in production but due to who is behind the series we feel like many will be playing close attention to the show’s development. Here’s what we do know thus far from the upcoming series from the creators of Dark and their production company, Dark Ways.

What’s the plot of 1899?

The synopsis of the new series is described as following in the official press-release:

“The original series revolves around a migrant steamship heading west to leave the old continent from London to New York. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, are united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. When they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea, their journey takes an unexpected turn. What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.”

In a joint statement, Friese and Odar commented:

“What really made us connect to this idea was the concept of having a truly European show with a mixed cast from different countries. At its heart is the question of what unites us and what divides us. And how fear can be a trigger for the latter.”

What language will 1899 be in?

During a panel at the Berlinale in February 2020, the showrunners revealed that unlike Dark, the primary language for 1899 will be English.

During a panel at the Berlinale, Baran bo Odar revealed that the writers’ room for “1899” will open this year and that shooting starts in early 2021! Main language of the new Netflix series will be English. pic.twitter.com/CnmhSu6c9u — 1899 Netflix (@1899Netflix) February 24, 2020

Who is cast in 1899?

At the moment no cast members have been announced. We should be expecting some announcements in the coming months. It is not unlikely that some cast members from Dark will make an appearance.

Where is 1899 in production?

According to Production Weekly, who listed the show back in issue #1185, production is set to take place in London, UK and Berlin, Germany and other European cities.

As seen in the tweet just above, writing for 1899 started in 2020. As of March, filming was scheduled to begin in February 2021 with prepping starting in September 2020. Since the production of 1899 wasn’t hit by the Coronavirus pandemic because it was only in the writing process, we assume they are still on schedule and will indeed start filming in February 2021.

In August 2020, we got some of the first pictures from the writer’s room of 1899.

📸 @baranboodar: 1899 Writer‘s room Day #1 – with Jantje Friese, Emil Nygaard Albertsen (Denmark), Coline Abert (France), Emma Ko (UK), Jerome Bucchan-Nelson (UK), Dario Madrona (Spain), Joshua Long (USA) pic.twitter.com/cfFK6K9fT8 — 1899 Netflix (@1899Netflix) August 3, 2020

How many episodes will 1899 Season 1 have?

1899 will have eight one-hour episodes in its first season. The pilot episode is called “The Ship” as revealed by showrunner Baran bo Odar on his Instagram.

What’s the release date for 1899?

Assuming everything goes according to plan and production does start in February 2021, we should expect the first season of 1899 to drop on Netflix sometime in the first half of 2022.

However, a German magazine has stated that 1899 is expected to be released in 2021.

