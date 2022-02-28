German Language Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix

Welcome to a big preview of everything Netflix Germany, Austria, and Switzerland are currently cooking up with us including some launch windows that are previously unknown. We’ll be covering every new German movie and show coming to Netflix at some point in 2022 or beyond.

Netflix unveiled its German lineup back in early February 2022 and announced a slew of projects including some brand new ones and some already known ones with some data periods. Deadline gave a broad overview of the efforts but below, we’ll conduct a deep dive into the upcoming releases.

German Shows Coming Soon to Netflix

King of Stonks

Coming to Netflix: Summer 2022

Philipp Kässbohrer, who served as a producer on Netflix’s How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) is working on his next big Netflix project in the form of a financial thriller miniseries called King of Stonks.

The story focuses on a man called Felix Armand who is the mastermind behind one of the biggest FinTech companies of all time in the form of CableCash AG. The rise to the top wasn’t a smooth ride, however with scandals aplenty.

Confirmed members of the cast include Thomas Schubert, Matthew Brandt, Larissa Sirah Herds, Sophia Burtscher, Altine Emini, and Andreas Doehler.

Kleo (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Summer/Autumn 2022

New action thriller series set in 1987 during the German reunification in Berlin. We follow a spy who is arrested on flimsy grounds and then subsequently released but she’s after revenge for those that put her in prison.

Zeitspung Pictures GmbH is behind the series with Jella Haase, Dimitrij Schaad, Vladimir Burlakov, and Julius Feldmeier starring.

1899 (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Autumn/Winter 2022

We begin with not only one of the most ambitious projects out of Netflix Germany but one of the most ambitious of any Netflix production coming up because of its use of groundbreaking technology.

We’re referring to the brand new series from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar who are behind the German series Dark.

The eight-episode series will follow an emigrant ship traveling from Europe to New York but things start to go very wrong after they discover another ship at sea.

Barbarians (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: Autumn/Winter 2022

Netflix’s huge historical drama Barbarians (which went viral on social media for having scenes in Latin) returns for a second season in late 2022.

Here’s what you can expect from the new season:

“A year after the Varus Battle, the Roman troops have returned to Germania, stronger than ever, and Ari is once again confronted with his Roman past. His brother has joined the Roman side to punish Ari for his betrayal of Rome. While Thusnelda and Ari try to unite the tribes against Rome, Folkwin makes a sinister challenge to the gods.”

The Empress

Coming to Netflix: Winter 2022

Katharina Eyssen is working on this new period drama series for Netflix. Filming on this series has just recently wrapped in early 2022.

Here’s what you can expect from the new German period drama (translated and adjusted from German):

“When the rebellious Elisabeth met Franz, the Emperor of Austria, the intoxicating love of the young couple completely upset the power structure at the Viennese court. After the wedding, the young empress not only has to assert herself against her power-hungry mother-in-law, Sophie, but also against Franz’s brother Maxi, who longs for the throne (and for Sisi) himself. When enemy troops form on the borders of the Habsburg Empire, the people of Vienna rise up in protest against the Emperor. Elisabeth must find out who she can trust and what the price is in order to prove herself as the true empress and the beacon of hope for the people.”

Totenfrau / Dead Woman

Coming to Netflix: Winter 2022

This Austrian-German co-production is a six-part mystery thriller that’s based on the international bestseller from Bernhard Aichner. It’ll air first on ORF before coming to Netflix. It was filmed in Tyrol and Vienna in 2021.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series (translated from German):

Blum, the owner of a funeral home in a renowned ski resort and a loving mother of two young children who is shaken to her core after the accidental death of her husband. She soon realizes that he was murdered because he was about to uncover terrible secrets. She sets out on a vendetta, but in the process turns herself from the hunter to the hunted.

Neumatt

Coming to Netflix: 2022 TBD

This is a Swiss series that first aired on SRF and is coming to Netflix around the world. The eight-episode first season first aired in 2021.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Michi is a successful consultant in Zurich. But a phone call changes everything. His father took his own life. Together with his mother and two siblings, Michi must now decides between his own career or saving the family farm.”

Love Child / Liebes Kind

Coming to Netflix: 2023 TBD

Constantin Television is producing this new 6-part miniseries based on the novel by Romy Hausmann.

The horror-thriller series is about two children who were forced to grow up in isolation with their father keeping them fed and behaving and the mother with love and stories. The series picks up years after the young girl Hannah manages to escape.

Mindfullness / Mindful Murder / Achtsam Morden

Coming to Netflix: 2023 TBD

Also produced by Constantin Television, here’s what you can expect from this new series (translated from German):

“Mindful Murder tells the story of Björn Diemel, a successful top lawyer, husband of Katharina and father of four-year-old Emily. Björn tries to find a new work-life balance in his life with the help of a mindfulness seminar. Thanks to the mindfulness techniques he learned, he not only wants to spend more quality time with his daughter, but also save his marriage. However, it was not intended that he would accidentally become the murderer and string puller of an entire mafia clan on the way there. But still, everything seems to be going easier since he’s been following the rules of mindfulness.”

German Shows Awaiting Renewal

There are a few German series that has yet to be renewed or canceled officially by Netflix.

Those include:

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – Season 4

Biohackers – Season 3

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam – Season 2

Kitz – Season 2

German Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Buba

Coming to Netflix: Summer 2022

This drama-comedy sees a man called Jakob Otto seemingly having no luck at all. Every time something good happens in his life something tragic follows shortly afterward. Along with his brother, they vow to make his life as uncomfortable as possible to stop those bad things from happening.

All Quiet on the Western Front / Im Westen Nichts Neues

Coming to Netflix: Winter 2022

Daniel Brühl notably headlines the cast in this German war drama set during WWI.

Directed by Edward Berger, it documents a young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front.

Starring alongside Brühl is Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch,Aaron Hilmer, Adrian Grünewald, and Anton von Lucke.

Blood & Gold

Coming to Netflix: 2023 TBD

From Rat Pack Filmproduktion comes this new “spaghetti western” set shortly before the end of World War 2. Peter Thorwarth is set to direct and Stefan Barth is writing.

The movie will follow a German deserter on his way home to find out that his only surviving daughter is being targeted by a marauding SS troop. They then unintentionally become part of a search for a Jewish pot of gold hidden in a remote village.

Faraway

Coming to Netflix: 2023 TBD

Described as a “film by women for women” this drama follows a woman named Zeynap Altin who is facing a tipping point in her life not being valued at her work or by her family. The movie sees her fleeing her life to a holiday home in Croatia.

Naomi Krauss, Goran Bogdan Adnan Maral, Bahar Balci, Vedat Erincin, Artyom Gilz, and Davor Tomić star.

Paradise

Coming to Netflix: 2023 TBD

Futuristic action thriller from NEUESUPER GmbH set in the not-too-distant future with Kostja Ullmann and Corinna Kirchhoff starring and Boris Kunz directing.

Here’s what you can expect (translated and adjusted from German):

“A method of transferring lifetime from one person to another has turned biotech startup AEON into a multi-billion dollar big pharma conglomerate, changing the world forever. When Elena is faced with insurance claims that she and her husband Max cannot pay, she is forced to sell 40 years of her life to AEON. Max, who works for AEON, tries everything from now on to bring back Elena’s lost years. When he finds out that the CEO of AEON is after Elena’s lifetime, he kidnaps her. This begins a hunt for the couple that not only forces them to leave their homeland, but also pushes them to the limits of their moral concepts.”

Those are just some of the German language movies and shows coming soon to Netflix.