‘F is for Family’ Season 4: Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know

Season 4 of F is for Family will be shortly arriving onto Netflix with a broad Spring 2020 release date currently attached. With the team behind the show active on social platforms, you can track the progress of the show, and that’s precisely what we’re covering here. Here’s everything we know about season 4 of F is for Family.

Netflix has made a massive push into animated shows as of late which should be no surprise as they’ve made significant investments in almost all areas of programming.

F is for Family is the second longest-running Netflix Original show to date with only Bojack Horseman ahead of it. F is for Family has been joined in the past two years by the likes of Big Mouth, Disenchantment, Paradise PD and Super Drags.

The third season introduced some brand new characters and saw Frank get back onto his feet. One of the notable character additions includes an old friend of Frank voiced by Vince Vaughn who is one of the original investors in the show.

Everything we know about F is for Family Season 4

F is for Family Season 4 Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last updated: 01/24/2018)

In January 2019, the series was confirmed to be returning for a fourth season by multiple outlets plus the show’s creator on Twitter.

The show’s renewal comes a month after Netflix canceled another animated show, Super Drags.

On the renewal, Micheal Price took to Twitter to say: “Thrilled to make it official that we’re coming back for Season 4 and that I get to keep working with the incredible Bill Burr and the rest of our wonderful writers, cast and crew.”

What will happen in season 4 of F is for Family?

Here’s some speculation and what we’ve heard so far on the plot of season 4 of F is for Family.

There’s a lot to be answered in season 4 including just what the heck is going on with Philip who was seen to be drawing demonic images through most of season 3. His relationship with his mother and Bill clearly are coming to ahead.

We also need to see how Frank and Sue’s relationship mends after the strains throughout season 3, mainly caused by Chet returning to the scene early on. The big build-up for season 4 is in the upcoming arrival of the new Murphy baby and how it changes the dynamic of the household.

In terms of how far we’re progressing in the overall timeline, Michael Price confirmed: “The years go by slowly on our show, so we could do 8 or 9 seasons and only move forward 2 years in time.”

Pogo is due to have a bigger role in season 4 after his near-fatal heart attack at the end of season 3.

Vivian is set for a return but in a smaller role given Sue won’t be involved with Plastaware as much.

Will Chet return for F is for Family season 4?

It’s unlikely we’ll see Chet (voiced by Vince Vaughn) return as you’ll probably know his fate at the end of season 3. It has been confirmed Nguyen-Nguyen will be featuring slightly in season 4 mainly in jail awaiting her trial.

How far is F is for Family Season 4 in production?

Current production status: Finished production (last updated: 05/06/2019)

Hot off the press of the renewal in January, the team behind F is for Family is quickly progressing with the series. As of the last update (see date above) the team is working on the animatics.

On May 2nd, we saw progress with the animation with the team editing the animatic for episode 4. An animatic is essentially the rough draft of how the animation will end up looking. In any other type of title, it’d be considered a storyboard of sorts.

Editing the animatic for episode 404 today. pic.twitter.com/60ZaQhdxic — FIFF WRITERS (@FIFFNetflix) May 2, 2019

Below you can see the team celebrate towards the end of the scriptwriting stage.

The full staff (minus the very busy Bill) after our table read today. L-R: Jeff Norkin, Luan Thomas, Valeri Vaughn, Joe Piarulli, Gillian Bissonnette, Jessica Williamson, (Bill Burr), Henry Gammill, Mike Price, Sam Stefanak, Joe Heslinga, David Richardson, Marc Wilmore. pic.twitter.com/uLGi8YaBH8 — FIFF WRITERS (@FIFFNetflix) January 24, 2019

At the current pace, we’re expecting all the episodes to be finished (at least in their draft stages) for early summer.

In June 2019, we know that the cast is deep into recording season 4. Below, you can see Justin Long messing around while recording lines for Kevin.

In August 2019, the show hit a major milestone by finishing up the colors for episode 1 of season 4.

Major milestone! First color images of Season 4. We did our color punch up today for episode 401, FATHER CONFESSOR, written by @mikepriceinla pic.twitter.com/JFzt36GS1b — FIFF WRITERS (@FIFFNetflix) August 10, 2019

In September 2019, Bill Burr returned to the studio to do his lines as Frank for season 4. That’s also, coincidentally, when his latest Netflix special, Paper Tiger released.

In October 2019, the team announced they were recording “walla” which is essentially background noise for the season. This indicates that it’s layering sounds on top of the already recorded voice acting. We also knew

Recording walla for a bunch of shows with our amazing loop group in Hollywood this morning. pic.twitter.com/H73tQuoLyY — FIFF WRITERS (@FIFFNetflix) October 9, 2019

In late February, the show was going through its final stages of production with sound mixing taking place. Once that’s concluded, the showrunner revealed what’s left:

After the show is mixed it is sent to Netflix for their quality control process (QC) where it’s rendered ready to go out on Netflix’s platform. Then Netflix does “versioning” aka dubbing the shows for NF’s many international viewers. All this takes about 5 weeks.

In April and May 2020, the FIFF writers account reiterated that the show was on track to come to Netflix on time despite many productions being put on hold.

F is for Family Season 4 Episode Names

Thanks to regular tweets, we already know the episode name for episode 1.

Episode Number Episode Name Written by #1 Father Confessor Michael Price #2 Nothing Is Impossible Henry Gammill #3 Bring Me A Tooth David Richardson #4 The “B” Word Valeri Vaughn #5 Just Breathe Joe Heslinga #6 Come to Papa Jessica Lee Williamson #7 R is for Rosie #8 Murphy and Son Bill Burr #9 Land, Ho! Sam Stefaniak #10 BABY, BABY, BABY Marc Wilmore

How many episodes will there be? It’s been confirmed that there’ll be 10 episodes once again. The team celebrated their final table read on April 19th, 2019.

We had our final table read of FIFF Season 4 today. Another incredible ride with the funniest and greatest bunch of humans I’ve ever had the privilege to work with. I can’t wait til the world sees the insanity this group has been cooking up. pic.twitter.com/ZRDdYi9iPs — Michael Price (@mikepriceinla) April 19, 2019

When will season 4 of F is for Family be on Netflix?

F is for Family has been getting a new season roughly every year and a half.

Although the official Netflix page for F is for Family only gives a broad 2020 release date, the writers account confirms that’s currently scheduled for release at some point in Spring 2020. That means we’re likely going to see it between April and June!

Who is going to be voicing in F is for Family season 4?

Once again, we’re expecting all the major characters to return with the exception of Vince Vaughn but will still remain an executive producer on the show.

Episode 9 is set to feature Rich Sommer who you may recognize from Mad Men, GLOW or A Crooked Somebody.

Recording ep 409 today — LAND, HO! written by @SamStefanak. Featuring special guest star Rich Sommer! pic.twitter.com/VkYplybxSs — FIFF WRITERS (@FIFFNetflix) April 17, 2019

Season 4 will also see Will Sasso join the cast who is most known for his role as Curly in The Three Stooges.

Thrilled to welcome the hilarious @WillSasso to our Season 4 cast today! pic.twitter.com/GHdoKmcawi — FIFF WRITERS (@FIFFNetflix) June 4, 2019

In early May 2020, we got the biggest cast announcement for season 4. Jonathan Banks, who is known for his stint on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul as Mike will be joining the cast as Frank’s Dad.

Jonathan Banks has joined the cast for season 4 of F is for Family! pic.twitter.com/xmRpKNe18F — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 7, 2020

We also got a short clip provided where we get introduced to the new character who is simply Big Bill Murphy.

Here we go! Please welcome the great Jonathan Banks to the FIFF Family! pic.twitter.com/RNN0wLU46Q — FIFF WRITERS (@FIFFNetflix) May 7, 2020

F is for Family AMA on Reddit

At the end of February on Reddit, Michael Price, the show’s co-creator took to answering questions on the Netflix subreddit.

The majority of the questions were all about the show as a whole. With that said there were some questions pertaining to season 4.

Michael does touch upon a major change coming in season 4 which includes the arrival of the new baby. He said:

It’ll certainly cause some changes (the baby arrival) around the house — as it’s already doing, especially with Maureen worried about losing her “Princess” status. It might also depend on if the baby is a boy or a girl and that’s something we haven’t decided yet. The age factor is also something to think about. Frank will be 40 when the baby comes — that’s a bit on the old side. We’ll see all these things play out in Season 5 (assuming we get one!)

Michael also spoke about how Kevin will evolve in season 4 saying:

I can’t give out any spoilers, but the development of Kevin’s music will play a major part in his story arc for Season 4. There will be some more new original songs that Kevin and his band sing as well as some parody type songs that we’ll write for other aspects of the show. Sometimes the music is part of the story as we’re forming it and sometimes it comes in much later. It all depends.

We also got some teases about potential “big name guests” for season 4.

More F is for Family Season 4 News

In October 2019, we got confirmation that we’ll see more Brandy Dunbarton in season 4.

Gaumont TV who is behind the production put online a store for F is for Family merchandise. It includes shirts, accessories and father’s day items for sale. It ships worldwide based on our testing.

F is for Family’s Bill Burr is scheduled to take part in Netflix’s LA comedy festival but was later removed from the lineup as the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

100+ live shows. LA’s most iconic venues. One packed week. Netflix Is A Joke Fest is no joke. pic.twitter.com/sIt0jZjx09 — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) March 2, 2020

Now it’s over to you. What do you want to see in the fourth season? Let us know in the comments below.