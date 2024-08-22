‘F is For Family’ Creator Has Some Ideas for A Sequel Series at Netflix

It’s been three years since F is for Family ended on Netflix with its fifth and final season. It remains one of our favorite adult animated sitcoms here at What’s on Netflix, a genre Netflix has been struggling with recently with a slew of early cancelations. In a recent Reddit AMA, the show’s creator, Michael Price, reflected on his time and suggested where the show could go if bought back.

F is for Family remains one of Netflix’s longest-running adult animated series. As of this writing, only Big Mouth (8 seasons) and Bojack Horseman (7 seasons) have run longer, albeit FIFF ties on season count with Disenchantment, which similarly had five seasons.

While we didn’t get solid numbers for the show while it was on air on Netflix beyond the daily top 10 numbers from FlixPatrol, thanks to the Netflix Engagement report, we do know that the show was watched for 51.80 million hours throughout 2023 across all five of its seasons (seasons 2 and 3 had the most viewing hours), which equates to 12.80 million people watching.

Following the end of F is for Family, Price has continued his work on The Simpsons, a show he’s been attached to for over two decades. Back in 2021, he also teased us that he had a new project “that will hopefully find a home on Netflix.”

Taking time out of his schedule, Price answered questions on the F is for Family, which currently has over 20k users. Here are all the insights we learned from those interactions with fans.

Answering a question about which character they would focus more on if they were to revisit the show, Price revealed that some early plans for the final season were curtailed because of the reduced episode count (it went from 10 to 8) with Price saying, “I had an idea that we’d end the show with a quick glimpse of the future (90s) where Kevin had grown up to become… a Family Therapist. That’s one of the reasons why we made Alice’s dad Dr Goldman be a Therapist. I’ve always thought that Kevin would grow up to be a very normal guy — not a rock star, not a stoner, just a guy. Very much based on my own experience that most of the so called “stoners” I went to HS with grew up, went to college, etc.”

One of the most interesting questions (and the reason for this article) was in response to somebody asking what format the show would return in if it was revived for, say, season 6 or a different kind of continuation. Price said:

“It’s hard to tell where we would go if we got to do more. It might depend on if Netflix (or some other place) wanted an extension set in the 70s or a later sequel spinoff. My first instinct would be a sequel set later in time, like the 90s. See how the kids grew up, how Frank and Sue are doing as grandparents, etc.”

In a similar vein, Price was asked about a special movie, to which he responded, “I’d leap at the chance to do anything more with these great characters. If it was a special or a one-off movie, then it’d probably be a “pick up where we left off” kind of thing.”

Wrapping up, some of the other insights Price gave us included:

Bill Burr was behind the decision to include a classic Pontiac Trans Am throughout the show and said it was the perfect car for Vic.

Frank remains Price’s favorite character but said the question is hard “because I loved them all dearly.”

Other plot threads Price wishes they could have explored more included Carl and Red “become mainstream film makers” and that there was more to tell when it came to Frank’s mother and sister.

When designing characters, the team tried to “channel the look of 70s animated shows like “Jonny Quest,” “Scooby Doo” etc. Almost as if our show was an artifact — a show that was made in the 70s.”

Price suggested that a Blu-ray release was not “economically feasible”

You can find the full thread here – there are many more gems to uncover for hardcore fans of the show.

Would you love to see F is for Family return in a one-off special, a revival, or a continuation of some sort? Let us know in the comments.