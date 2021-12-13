‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

Firefly Lane season 2 is currently filming right now in Vancouver, Canada after getting a renewal back in late May 2021. With a full second season confirmed and filming underway, we can build a good picture as to what we can expect from season 2 of Firefly Lane. Here’s everything we know so far.

Based on the popular novel by US author, Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane tells the moving story of two best friends, and the obstacles they face in their lives and their friendship.

The show dropped on Wednesday 3 February, to mixed critical reviews. Audiences seem to have taken to it far kinder with it currently carrying a 7.5/10 as of July 1st, 2021.

The show performed well in the Netflix top 10s. It was in the US top 10 list for 36 days and also performed well in the United Kingdom and most of Europe.

So with all that said, here’s everything we know about the future of Firefly Lane on Netflix.

Has Firefly Lane been renewed?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Officially Renewed (last updated: 27/05/2021)

It’s taken a few months but Netflix has officially made the announcement that Firefly Lane is returning for a second season.

The news was announced through their social media platforms and on YouTube, where they had actresses Katherine Heigel and Sarah Chalke answer fan questions, and make the official announcement.

The first season doesn’t cover all of the material from the novel, so there is still much of Tully and Kate’s story left to tell. There’s also a sequel to the novel, Fly Away, which extends the story even further.

Maggie Friedman has been confirmed to be returning as showrunner for season 2. Michael Spiller (Modern Family, Scrubs) has been tipped to direct in season 2.

What to expect from Firefly Lane season 2

Spoilers ahead! If you haven’t finished season 1, don’t read any further!

At the end of season 1, we’re left with two very contrasting images of Tully and Kate’s relationship. After Tully quits her show, the pair enjoy a cozy catch-up by the firepit, where Tully promises Kate that she’ll help her get a job when she’s hired again. We then have a flashforward to a future scene, where the pair have an emotional confrontation at a funeral, with Kate stating that she never wants to see Tully again.

Undoubtedly, season 2 will explain what happens to fracture Tully and Kate’s relationship so irreparably. However, given that this is a show about friendship, we can’t believe that these two won’t make up in the end.

Although the confrontational finale takes place at a funeral, it is not obvious who’s funeral it is. Since Tully arrives to pay her respect, it’s clearly the funeral of someone closest to Kate. We have two likely candidates: Kate’s ex-husband, Johnny, who left for Iraq, or Kate’s elderly father. Either way, a potential second season would cover the impact this has on Kate, as well as her teenage daughter, Marah.

We think season 2 would also explore what happens next with Tully’s career, including if she ever offers Kate that job.

Of course, since Firefly Lane is based on a fairly famous novel, you don’t have to search too hard to find out what actually happens next to Tully and Kate. Be careful out there: you might not like what you see…

Although yet to be confirmed, episode titles have been uploaded to IMDb. They are as follows:

Episode 1 – Wish You Were Here

Episode 2 – On The Road

Episode 3 – I’m Coming Out

Episode 4 – Papa Don’t Preach

Episode 5 – Simple Twist of Fate

Episode 6 – Reborn on the Fourth of July

New Cast Members for Firefly Lane Season 2

In late September 2021, Netflix announced four new additions to the cast via Deadline.

Ignacio Serricchio, the Argentinian actor who will be playing Don West in Lost in Space in December 2021, has joined the cast of Firefly Lane and is set to play Danny Diaz. Danny is described as a cocky sportscaster who has turned into a report and develops chemistry with Tully.

Greg Germann, known for his role on Grey’s Anatomy, will play Benedict Binswanger in season 2 who is a part of an influential logging family.

India de Beaufort who appeared in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and will also appear in Netflix’s Slumberland will play Charlotte. The character is described as a quiet aspiring journalist who has a crush on Johnny Ryan.

Finally, Jolene Purdy will play Justine Jordan in season 2 who is an upbeat talent agent with a knack for keeping a positive demeanor. Purdy is most known for her recent roles in The White Lotus and WandaVision.

Where is Firefly Lane season 2 in production and when will it be on Netflix?

Filming for season 2 will once again take place in Vancouver, Canada and has begun as of the end of August 2021.

We first learned that season 2 was due to kick off filming earlier in the year with the preliminary filming dates taking place between August 30th and production in some form running through to April 20th, 2022.

Katherine Heigl Tweeted on August 24th to confirm that she was back in Vancouver to film season 2 of Firefly Lane.

Through various Instagram reels and posts, we can confirm that season 2 filming is underway.

As for a release date for Firefly Lane season 2, our best guess based on production schedules at the time of the last publishing is mid-to-late 2022. That’s assuming production doesn’t get interrupted, of course.

We received a small filming update in mid-November 2021 via Twitter with the cast grouping together for a picture.

In late November 2021, Katherine Heigl celebrated her 43rd birthday on set (sorry, 25th).

..and for the gorgeous rendition of the happy birthday song. You guys killed it! PS. It’s SUPER fun turning 43 while trying to pretend I’m 25…😏 pic.twitter.com/Z0l9rNgr03 — Katherine Heigl (@KatieHeigl) November 25, 2021

Katherine Heigl also confirmed a 2022 release date in a response to a fan:

No but it will be in 2022. — Katherine Heigl (@KatieHeigl) August 24, 2021

