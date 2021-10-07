Lost in Space Season 3: Netflix Sets December 2021 Release Date & What to Expect

Lost in Space season 3 is finally coming to Netflix in December 2021 with all 10 episodes arriving on December 1st. Here’s an updated guide to everything we know so far about Lost in Space season 3.

The excellent sci-fi series serves as a reboot for the original TV series that ran in the 1960s, and the subsequent movie in the late 90s.

It’s been an underappreciated sci-fi gem, often losing mindshare to the likes of Stranger Things. With that said the series notably picked up two nominations for Primetime Emmys after its second season run.

So before we dive in, let’s take a look at the newly released teaser for Lost in Space season 3.

Now let’s dig into the details on everything we know about season 3 of Netflix’s Lost in Space.

When was Lost in Space renewed for season 3?

Official renewal status: Renewed in March 2020

After three months of waiting, Netflix’s NX on Netflix account alongside the shows official Twitter confirmed that the sci-fi series would be coming back.

However, the news of a third season also came with the news that the third will also be tying up the story and will be the final entry.

Alert! Alert! More @lostinspacetv is coming! The third and final season of the Robinson family's saga has been confirmed for 2021! pic.twitter.com/F7duXqYxV7 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 9, 2020

Naturally, this displeased many fans of the show but ultimately, it’s good that the series is getting a full conclusion as opposed to be left on a cliffhanger.

Some small petitions have popped up asking Netflix for more seasons but it’s likely a done deal.

In a statement, Zack Estrin (the showrunner for Lost in Space) addressed the final season news by saying the following:

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy. A 3 part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Where is Lost in Space season 3 in production?

The show’s filming schedule was likely impacted by COVID-19 which played a role in delaying many Netflix productions.

In June 2020, we found out that the plan for the moment (assuming that productions weren’t shut down again) that the series was due to begin filming in September 2020 and wrap in January 2020.

Filming for season 3 is yet again due to take place in a brand new location. As you may know, season one was filmed in Vancouver whereas season 2 was filmed in Iceland. According to our source, Burnaby in British Columbia, Canada is where filming for season 3 took place.

In September 2020, we got the first signs of life that season 3 is back in production. According to our source, filming is not due to get underway until September 9th, 2020 and would conclude filming on January 14th, 2021.

That was delayed once again with NX on Netflix (now called Netflix Geeked) confirmed on September 26th that it had gone back into production.

The Robinsons are back and Lost in Space Season 3 is officially back in production! pic.twitter.com/GTiq722as7 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2020

Crew members, including Zack Estrin, have already begun turning up on set which is carrying out stringent on-set precautions due to COVID-19.

Throughout the course of filming, Zack Estrin, in particular, has been active on social media sharing behind-the-scenes pictures.











Then, on January 12th, 2021 NX on Netflix and Zack confirmed that filming had concluded on season 3.

After the announcement of the wrap, we’ve seen several updates mainly through Zack Estrin’s Instagram page. He shared in late April that Mina Sundwall has seen various clips of the new season.

In late May 2021, Zack Estrin shared some progress with Lost in Space season 3 updating us that they were currently mixing the first episode of season 3 with a caption of “All mixed up. Ep.301.”

When will Lost in Space season 3 release on Netflix?

A release date took an eternity to be announced but we can confirm that season 3 of Lost in Space will arrive on Netflix on December 1st, 2021.

In early September 2021, Zack Estrin did tease that they were working on a trailer that could debut at Netflix’s TUDUM but hasn’t been confirmed as part of the lineup.

Also, we’ve seen various first looks uploaded including a tease that the team is very much aware we’re all waiting for the release date.

Then finally, we got a release date for December 1st, 2021 alongside the teaser trailer seen above and some first look pictures.

What to expect from season 3 of Lost in Space & burning questions

Warning: spoilers ahead – watch season 2 before progressing.

Before we get into what we can expect storywise from season 3, let’s quickly recap the finale of season 2 named “Ninety-Seven”.

Judy, Will, and Penny all escaped from the invading robot army

One of the bigger cliffhangers that are left from season 2 is the Jupiter Transport carrying the children coming into contact with the Fortuna, the long-lost ship mentioned throughout Lost in Space.

Now… can we talk about this s2 cliffhanger? pic.twitter.com/wKFTIWBdel — Lost In Space on Netflix (@lostinspacetv) March 11, 2020

Verging into fan theories for a second, some have suggested that Grant Kelly may be alive and some have even suggested that Netflix may recruit some of the old cast members to reappear in the final season.

Thanks to the fact we know the series is moving filming location, we can take a guess that we’ll be on a brand new planet for the duration of season 3. All we know for the moment, however, is that they’re in an unknown star system.

Another big question we have leftover from season 2 is regarding Dr. Smith. Although it seemed to be over for the character, her body was never recovered. As smart as she was, we just can’t believe that was her ultimate demise and could see a return. We also will likely learn of the fate of Maureen and John who were last seen in the robot stack.

Everything Else We Know About Season 3 of Lost in Space

In March 2020, alongside the announcement of season 3, Zack Estrin signed a multi-year output deal with Netflix. The showrunner has had some big hits previously including Prison Break, and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. No new Netflix projects from the creator have been announced yet.

In June 2020, an IMDb entry revealed a new smaller character coming into season 3 played by Lex Elle who will play the role of Park.

Among the brand new faces you’ll see amongst the main cast in season 3 include William Budijanto, Lex Elle, and Charles Vandervaart and Hugo Raymundo.

Leslie Hope and Jabbar Raisani will both return to direct episodes in season 3.

Aiyanna Miorin has been bought in to replace Ella Simone Tabu as Young Judy suggesting more flashbacks are coming.

While you’re waiting, you may be looking to watch the original Lost in Space series but unfortunately, that’s no longer available on Netflix and instead can now be found on Hulu in the US.

Are you looking forward to catching the final season of Lost in Space on Netflix? Let us know in the comments and keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating every time we get more news on the series.