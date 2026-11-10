Netflix Is Officially Losing ‘The Last Kingdom’ in December But Only In The US

It’s now official: The Last Kingdom is leaving Netflix in the United States on December 9th, 2026 (last day to watch December 8th). While we’d previously flagged that there was a chance Netflix could renew its license for the historical drama, that doesn’t look like it’s happening, meaning US subscribers have less than a month left to watch Uhtred’s saga. Here’s what you need to know.

We first reported back in February that The Last Kingdom would begin leaving Netflix throughout 2026, with the show already featuring in our early looks at the big Netflix Original series potentially leaving in 2026 and our round-up of over 100 Netflix Originals leaving Netflix throughout 2026.

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Canada was the first region to lose the series, with all five seasons departing back in March. The US was always next in line, and at the time, we noted that Netflix had the option to renew the show and keep it streaming for the foreseeable future. With the removal date now locked in and no sign of a new deal, that window appears to have closed.

When is The Last Kingdom leaving Netflix US?

All five seasons (46 episodes) of The Last Kingdom will be removed from Netflix US on December 9th, 2026.

That’s roughly four and a half years after the fifth and final season landed on Netflix in March 2022, which lines up with the licensing window we’ve seen applied in other regions.

Is The Last Kingdom leaving Netflix in the UK and other regions?

Not yet. If you’re watching in the United Kingdom, Australia, and most European territories, you’ve got a lot longer to go. Our data currently shows the series is set to remain in those regions until April 2028.

What about The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die?

Good news here. The follow-up movie, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, which released in April 2023 and served as the official conclusion to Uhtred’s story, isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The movie is set to remain on Netflix until April 14th, 2033, including in the United States. That does create a slightly odd situation where US subscribers will be able to watch the finale but not the five seasons that lead up to it.

Why is The Last Kingdom leaving Netflix?

It always stings when a Netflix Original leaves the library, but as we’ve explained before, this comes down to ownership versus distribution rights.

The series, based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories, began life on BBC Two in the UK and BBC America in the US back in 2015. Netflix came on board as co-producer for season 2 before taking over as the sole distributor and financier from season 3 onwards. Crucially, though, the show is produced by Carnival Films, which is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, and Netflix only ever held the streaming rights for a fixed term.

Netflix could have opted to pay to keep the show around. It certainly still has an audience, with the series and movie combining for 154.4 million views between 2023 and 2025, according to Netflix’s own engagement reports. Evidently, though, a deal couldn’t be struck, or Netflix decided it wasn’t worth the price.

Where will The Last Kingdom stream next?

As of the time of writing, no new streaming home for The Last Kingdom has been announced in the US.

Given the rights revert to Carnival Films and NBCUniversal, Peacock would be the obvious candidate. That said, it could just as easily be licensed out to another service, such as Prime Video or BritBox. We’ll update this article if and when a new home is confirmed.

Will you be squeezing in one last binge of The Last Kingdom before it leaves Netflix US? Let us know in the comments.