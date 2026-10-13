MGM+ Horror Hit ‘From’ Heading to Netflix US For The First Time

One of the biggest genre hits of the last few years is heading to Netflix in the United States. We can report that the MGM+ sci-fi horror series From will be streaming on Netflix US beginning Monday, October 19th, 2026, as part of a limited-time licensing window.

We can now confirm the first three seasons will land on the 19th, giving new viewers plenty of time to catch up ahead of the show’s fifth and final season, set to premiere on MGM+ in 2027.

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It’s the latest in a string of titles Amazon MGM Studios has sent over to Netflix in recent years, and it’s a fairly clear promotional play. Dropping the back catalog on the world’s biggest streamer a few months before the final season arrives is a tried-and-tested way to grow an audience or at the very least, awareness, and Netflix has been a launchpad for countless “second-window” hits in the past.

This isn’t From’s first time on Netflix. When the series was first announced in 2021, Netflix was lined up to distribute it outside the US as a Netflix Original. That deal never materialized in the way it was planned, and the show instead arrived on Netflix as a licensed title in April 2024, landing in at least nine countries including the Netherlands, Belgium, Hungary, Poland and Sweden, as well as across the Middle East and North Africa. Only season 1 was ever made available in those regions, and the show has since departed.

We can only see the show licensed to Netflix US, but we’ll update you if that changes.

What is From about?

Created by John Griffin and executive produced by Jeff Pinkner and Jack Bender (Lost), From follows the residents of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps everyone who enters. Escape appears impossible, and when night falls, terrifying creatures emerge from the surrounding forest.

Harold Perrineau leads the cast as Boyd Stevens, the town’s de facto sheriff, alongside Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Scott McCord, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He and Elizabeth Saunders.

The show premiered on Epix (now MGM+) in 2022 and has since become the most-watched series in the network’s history.

When will From season 5 be on Netflix?

Don’t count on it anytime soon. Season 5 went into production in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on July 6th, 2026, and is scheduled to wrap on November 27th, 2026, ahead of a 2027 premiere on MGM+. MGM+ confirmed back in April 2026, just days before season 4 debuted, that season 5 will be the show’s last.

Amazon MGM’s growing relationship with Netflix

When Amazon bought MGM for $8.45 billion back in 2021, the expectation was that MGM’s library would gradually dry up on Netflix in favor of Prime Video. For a while, that’s what happened, with the likes of Stargate SG-1 and Fargo departing.

That’s changed considerably since. Amazon MGM has been licensing to Netflix regularly again, most notably in the deal that brought the James Bond collection to Netflix alongside Rocky, Creed, Legally Blonde and Prime Video originals like Hunters and The Man in the High Castle. Fargo also returned to select international regions under that pact, and Prime Video’s Sneaky Pete had its own one-year run.

Most of these deals have one thing in common: they’re short. Bond’s US stint lasted just a few months, and many of the Prime Video titles were on one-year licenses. From looks set to follow the same pattern, so don’t leave it too long to start.

Will you be checking out From when it hits Netflix on October 19th? Let us know in the comments.