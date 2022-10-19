Ginny and Georgia Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Ginny and Georgia season 2 has wrapped filming and will be coming to Netflix in Q4 2022. Here’s a roundup of everything we know about the show’s second season, including our release date estimate, who’s returning, what we can expect from the story (including exclusive details on a new character), and when season 2 of Ginny and Georgia should be on Netflix.

Created by Sarah Lampert and run by Debra Fisher, the first season of Ginny and Georgia touched on Netflix on February 24th, 2021, with 10 episodes.

When will Ginny & Georgia season 2 release on Netflix?

Netflix has not officially announced a release date for Ginny and Georgia season 2.

However, Ted Sarandos (Netflix’s co-CEO) mentioned that the series will be coming to Netflix in “Q4″ 2022 at a recent investor call.

Q4 2022 would mean we’ll see the series drop sometime between November and December 2022.

It had been expected that the series may not release until early 2023.

On TikTok, showrunner Debra Fisher stated that it’ll take around 14 weeks for dubbing to be completed saying, “that takes us to the end of the year.”

That means Ginny and Georgia season 2 will likely not release in 2022 but will be pushed into early 2023 instead.

How well did Ginny and Georgia perform on Netflix?

According to FlixPatrol top 10 data, the show survived for 48 days in the United States’ top 10 lists and 44 days in the UK’s top 10 lists. The show also performed well in South Africa, most of Mainland Europe, and Australia.

As of September 2021, the show ranked sixth in the top shows for 2021.

In the United States, the show lasted for 7 weeks on the Nielsen top 10, racking up over 4,247 million viewing minutes in total while in the top 10s.

Netflix released viewership data for the show on April 20th, 2021, as part of its Q1 2021 investor letter. Their 2-minute viewing metric revealed that 52,000,000 people checked out the show in the first 28 days.

Additional data in late September 2021 revealed that Ginny and Georgia had clocked up 381 million viewing hours placing it #10 on the viewing hours chart.

The series also charted in the Netflix top 10s again in 2022.

Taylor Swift no doubt gave the series a leg up following the show’s release. The singer was included in the show in a throwaway joke line about how many men one of the characters in the show had gone through, comparing it to the list of Swift exes over the years. That spurred a Tweet that went viral.

When was Ginny and Georgia renewed for season 2 at Netflix?

It took just shy of 2 months after the release of the series before we got word that Ginny and Georgia would be returning with the cast producing a video announcing the new season in April 2021.

In a statement released by the creators of the show, Debra J. Fisher and Sarah Lampert, the pair said:

“We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny and Georgia. We’re especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for season 2.”

Production Timeline for Season 2 of Ginny and Georgia

Despite being renewed in April 2021, production hasn’t been as fast-moving as similar titles in the genre like Virgin River.

Instead, we finally got word that a production date had been scheduled in September 2021.

The series eventually got underway, with filming on November 29th, 2021. Production then ran through to April 8th, 2021.

It shared a somewhat similar schedule to Firefly Lane season 2, meaning we’ll likely see the two releases close to each other again.

In mid-October 2021, the official Instagram page for the show revealed that they were in the process of “gearing up to film season two.” Debra Fisher also teased that production was getting close by posting on Instagram a picture with Brianne Howey saying, “S2 coming in hot”.A post on November 30th confirmed that cameras were rolling and that season 2 was in production

The clapper, seen below, confirms that James Genn will direct episode 1 of Ginny and Georgia season 2. Danishka Esterhazy will also have her directorial debut on the show, while Anya Adams will return to the director’s chair and Audrey Cummings.

Filming will once again took place in Toronto, Canada, with Blue Ice Pictures, Critical Content, and Dynamic Television all involved with the production.

According to a public notice on the local region’s website, the series was also filmed again in Cobourg, Ontario. Filming took place in the town between February 22nd and the 25th at locations including:

Victoria Park

Victoria Hall

King Steet West from Third Street to Hibernia Street

Filming wrapped on Ginny and Georgia on April 23rd, 2022, according to an Instagram post by Antonia Gentry. Showrunner Debra Fisher said it’s “Been a wild season 2.”

Who is in the cast of Ginny and Georgia Season 2?

In January 2022, it was announced that Aaron Ashmore (known for X-Men and, more recently, a recurring role in Netflix’s Locke & Key) would be joining the cast for season 2.

Ashmore will play Gil Timmins (Georgia’s ex and Austin’s father), who has been out of Georgia’s life after being charged with embezzlement and sent to jail.

Ben Caldwell (13: The Musical, Murdoch Mysteries) will play the younger version Gil Timmins in the show in the earlier timelines.

Zarrin Darnell-Martin will play Dr. Lily in season 2.

Returning for their roles in season 2 includes:

Brianne Howey as Georgia

Atonia Gentry and Ginny

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Sara Waisglass as Maxine

Felix Mallard as Marcus

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph

Diesel La Torraca as Austin

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen

Mason Temple as Hunter

Alex Mallari Jr. as PI Gabriel Cordova

Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller

Tommie-Amber Pirie as Susan

What’s on Netflix can also report that a new recurring character, Simone, will feature throughout season 2 of Ginny and Georgia.

Described as a Boston native, Simone is Zion’s new girlfriend in season 2 and is a smart, professional criminal defense attorney. She’s forced into an uncomfortable position with the arrival of Ginny and Georgia (Zion’s ex) at her door.

What will/could happen in season 2 of Ginny and Georgia?

Spoilers ahead! If you haven’t finished season one, don’t read any further!

The biggest question concerning viewers is Georgia’s potential involvement in the death and disappearance of her previous husband. We could see the series turn dark if the consequences of her actions eventually catch up with her. We’ve already seen several figures from the family’s past re-emerge, and we expect to see more of this in a potential season 2.

We saw Ginny and Austin leave under difficult circumstances at the end of season one. We’re sure they’ll turn up safe and sound, but their mom will have to face up to her actions that caused them to skip town. We also predict that their dad, Zion, will leave Boston for Wellsbury to be closer to his kids. If there are still sparks between him and Georgia, this could create tension in her new relationship with Paul.

The close of season one also made Ginny’s personal life a mess. Will season 2 see Ginny reconcile with her friendship group, or will things get even messier? After cheating on her boyfriend, Hunter, we expect Ginny will explore things with her bad-boy neighbor, Marcus.

Back in May 2021, Antonia Gentry teased what we can expect from season 2, saying:

“It’s a roller coaster ride. Even I don’t know the full details, but I am on the edge of my seat. I know it’s going to be a full package of just excitement and plot, and craziness,”

