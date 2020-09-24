GLOW Season 4 Production Resumes in 2021 & What We Know So Far

GLOW is returning to Netflix for a fourth and final season as confirmed in September 2019. But, its release date may not be for a while yet, as production is halted due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s what we know about the fourth season of the show including what we can expect from the story and reactions to the renewal.

GLOW has been one of the most refreshing shows on Netflix in the past few years, gaining its own fiercely loyal fanbase.

There’s a phenomenal blend of great drama and comedic moments that makes GLOW one of the best Originals available on Netflix to date.

For season 3, The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling have hit the road and headed to sin city but as the events of the final season suggest, the story wasn’t quite over.

GLOW Season 4 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 09/20/2019)

There’s an ongoing perception that Netflix Originals don’t make it past the third season. Hemlock Grove, Santa Clarita Diet and One Day at a Time spring to mind as some of the Originals that have indeed failed to make it to that coveted fourth season.

As we expected, a renewal announcement didn’t come until September 2019 but it was thankfully good news.

The show was announced to be coming back for season 4 with the caveat being it would be wrapping up the story and therefore, be the final season.

#Glow has been renewed for a fourth and final season! pic.twitter.com/nI0OjJNjR1 — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) September 20, 2019

The renewal comes just a couple of days after the show was once again announced to win an Emmy for Outstanding Stunt Coordination. Its third season was also nominated for a number of 2020 Emmys too including:

Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Although its the end for GLOW, Britney Young who plays Carmen on the show expressed interest in potential future spinoffs.

Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch return as the showrunners for season 4.

What can we expect from GLOW season 4 on Netflix?

After Bash and Debbie successfully went behind the back of Tex, they successfully bought a Television network in Los Angeles. Bash pulled all of his money out of Rhapsody and into the deal thus the strip club is closing and GLOW would be without a home. Debbie revealed to Ruth that as the president of the network, she and Bash want to form a new wrestling promotion in Los Angeles with brand new characters.

After all the rejections from her auditions, it looked like Ruth was going to join Debbie and take up her offer of being a director. Deciding against this, Ruth wants to stay the path and is determined to become an actor no matter how long it takes her.

GLOW is still alive but will have a new roster of characters when it goes live on Bash’s new television network. Carmen is leaving GLOW to join her brother Kurt on the road.

Ruth’s future is unclear but she may join new GLOW and avoid taking the director’s seat as Debbie wanted. As for the other ladies, they have no idea about the television network and not all of them may make the cut for Bash and Debbie’s wrestling promotion.

We should also see more from Sam and Ruth as their relationship ended on rather sticky terms with Ruth failing to get the part in Sam’s new show that he’s scheduled to direct.

Season 3 seems to be the first and last time in Las Vegas, however. The ladies are splitting up with most heading back to their original Los Angeles location.

The co-creator of the show has plenty more to give to. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Carly Mensch has said: “We have a direction we want to go in and some new territory that we’ll say is a bit heavier on wrestling and is new from where we’ve been”.

Rebekkah Johnson who plays Carmen has said we may see segments of her character on the road. She told Metro: “if we get to season 4, I think we’d get to see what Carmen does, where she’s going on the road.”

GLOW season 4 production updates & potential Netflix release date

The third season was the first time GLOW was released outside of June. All of season 3 was added to Netflix on August 9th, 2019.

The original filming for the series was scheduled to take place between February 18th to May 27th, 2020 according to Production Weekly. Although production did start, it was quickly concluded given the global pandemic and it shutting down most productions. It’s been reported that they were two episodes in before closing production.

In both August and September 2020, we got updates that production is not currently expected to restart in 2020 instead that “Production is expected to begin early next year.”.

In an interview in August 2020, Alison Brie (who plays Ruth in the series) said that their show, in particular, would face long delays. She said “When we shut down, I was in a wrestling ring and was in mid-sweat on another person as we were gearing up to shoot a match. We definitely taste each other’s sweat fairly often.”

That certainly rules out any possibility of GLOW season 4 coming to Netflix in 2020 but also likely rules out early 2021 too. Instead, we’re now predicting a Spring/Summer 2021 release date for GLOW season 4.

We do have some behind the scenes footage from season 4 though. Kate Nash took to Twitter on February 27th to share some of the training taking place. Alison Brie later confirmed that filming begins in March 2020 and also teased a change of location for the final season.

