Netflix Holiday Rom-Com ‘Holidate’ Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Kick-starting the holiday season this month is the upcoming release of The Holidate. Arriving at the end of October, Holidate will welcome the start of the holiday season on Netflix. We have everything you need to know about The Holidate, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Holidate is an upcoming Netflix Original romantic-comedy directed by John Whitesell. Written by Tiffany Paulson, Holidate was produced by Mary Viola and The Babysitter director McG.

When is the Netflix release date for Holidate?

Subscribers don’t have long to wait, Holidate will be available to stream globally on Netflix on Wednesday, 28th of October, 2020.

A holiday-season movie dropping before the arrival of Halloween? Can’t see many subscribers taking issue with that.

What is the runtime for Holidate?

The total runtime for Holidate is 103 minutes.

What is the plot of Holidate?

From being the subject of torment for being single by their families to hilariously awkward dates, Sloane and Jackson hate the holiday season. When the pair meet, realizing each other’s disdain for the holidays, they both agree to be each other’s plus-one for the year.

Who are the cast members of Holidate?

The following cast members have been confirmed for Holidate:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Sloane Emma Roberts We’re the Millers | Aqumarine | American Horror Story Jackson Luke Bracey Point Break | G.I. Joe: Retalition | The Best of Me Aunt Susan Kristin Chenoweth Pushing the Daisies | Bewitched | Rio 2 TBA Andrew Bachelor The Babysitter | When We First Met | To All the Guys I’ve Loved Before Elaine Frances Fisher Titanic | Unforgiven | True Crime Abby Jessica Capshaw Valentine | Grey’s Anatomy | Minority Report Annie Mikaela Hoover The Suicide Squad | Guardians of the Galaxy | Lucifer York Jake Manley The Order | Infamous | Midway TBA Manish Dayal The Hundred-Foot Journey | Viceroy’s House | The Resident Liz Cynthy Wu Before I Fall | Twisted | American Vandal Peter Alex Moffat Uncle John | SNL | Ralph Breaks the Internet Barry Billy Slaughter The Magnificent Seven | The Campaign | Mindhunter

Andrew Bachelor is killing it on Netflix. With the arrival of Holidate it will be the seventh Original that Bachelor has starred in.

Holidate will be the first Netflix Original starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey.

When and where did filming take place for Holidate?

Principal photography began in May 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Filming was handled by McG’s production company Wonderland Sound and Vision.

Will Holidate be available to stream in 4K?

Subscribers needn’t worry. Holidate will be available to stream in 4K upon its global release. To watch the series in 4K you will need a 4K device, a premium Netflix subscription, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25 Mbps.

