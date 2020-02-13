‘Hyena’ Season 1: Netflix K-Drama, Kim Hye Soo Return to Acting, Plot & Episode Release Dates

February has fast become a stacked month for the ever-growing number of K-dramas coming to Netflix. The latest k-drama series coming to Netflix stars Kingdom star Joo Ji Hoon, and popular actress Kim Hye Soo, who returns to acting after almost 4 years away. We have everything you need to know about Hyena, including the plot, cast, trailer, and the episode release schedule.

Hyena is an upcoming Netflix Original K-drama series based on the screenplay by Kim Roo Ri. The series will be directed by Jang Tae Yoo who previously worked on the drama Four Men and You Who Came from the Stars. The series has been licensed by Netflix, with two episodes arriving on a weekly basis upon release.

When is the Netflix release date for Hyena season 1?

The first episode of Hyena will be coming to Netflix on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020.

Episodes of Hyena will arrive twice on a weekly basis on Saturdays and Sundays.

What is the total number of episodes scheduled to arrive?

In total, there will be 16 episodes of Hyena for the first season.

Each episode will have a run time of 70 minutes.

Hyena season 1 episode release schedule

Episodes of Hyena will be broadcast in South Korea before arriving on Netflix. Thanks to mydramalist we know that the first episode of Hyena is scheduled for broadcast on Friday, 21st February 2020.

The episode release schedule for Hyena season 1 is as follows:

Episode SBS Air Date Netflix Release Date 1 21/02/2020 22/02/2020 2 22/02/2020 23/02/2020 3 28/02/2020 29/02/2020 4 29/02/2020 01/03/2020 5 06/03/2020 07/03/2020 6 07/03/2020 08/03/2020 7 13/03/2020 14/03/2020 8 14/03/2020 15/03/2020 9 20/03/2020 21/03/2020 10 21/03/2020 22/03/2020 11 27/03/2020 28/03/2020 12 28/03/2020 29/03/2020 13 03/04/2020 04/04/2020 14 04/04/2020 05/04/2020 15 10/04/2020 11/04/2020 16 11/04/2020 12/04/2020

What is the plot of Hyena?

The following synopsis has been provided by Soompi:

‘Hyena’ deals with very competitive, private lawyers who only work for the richest 1% of society. Lawyer Jung Geum Ja crosses the boundaries of law and lawlessness, justice and injustice, ethics and corruption, She is a true hyena that chases after success and money no matter what it takes. Armed with the strongest survival instincts, she endures through it all. Yoon Hee Jae is a successful, elite lawyer. Confident in his abilities, he possesses a brilliant mind that is wrapped around his ego. Using his skills to support the highest in the land, he’s an expert at maneuvering the law to cater to their needs.

Who’s in the cast of Hyena?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in the first season of Hyena:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Yoon Hee Jae Joo Ji Hoon Kingdom | Lucifer | Mask Jung Geum Ja Kim Hye Soo Signal | Han River Ballad | Rosy Life Song Pil Joong Lee Kyung Young Vagabond | Misty | Stranger Kim Min Joo Kim Ho Jung Chocolate | Arthdal Chronicles | Age of Youth 2 Ma Suk Goo Song Young Kyu Hot Stove League | Partners for Justice 2 | Come and Hug Me Ga Ki Hyuk Jun Suk Ho Confession | Kingdom | Chocolate Kim Chang Wook Hyun Bong Shik Strangers From Hell | Forbidden Dream | Ode To My Father Park Se Jin Park Se Jin Mirror of the Witch | Another Child Jung Ji Hwan Jung Ji Hwan When the Camellia Blooms | Sweet Stranger and Me Jung Dong Geun Jung Dong Geun The Fiery Priest | Mr. Sunshine | Stranger Kong Ki Joon Park Joo Ho Tunnel | Thirty But Seventeen | Hot Stove League

Veteran actress Kim Hye Soo returns for her first acting role in almost 4 years. Her fantastic and long filmography began in the eighties when she started her first year in high school. Many of her fans will be excited to see her return for Hyena.

Many Netflix subscribers will also recognize Joo Ji Hoon as the Crown Prince, Lee Chang in the popular zombie horror series Kingdom.

Can Hyena take the top spot for highest-rated Korean drama in public broadcast?

It would be a great undertaking for Hyena to claim the number one spot for the highest-rated Korean drama in public broadcast, as the highest-rated drama, You and I, still holds the number one spot 22 years after it was broadcast in 1998.

In the past ten years, not a single series has been able to break into the top twenty, the highest of which, the KSB2 series My Only One, reached the 29th spot in 2019. With the ever-increasing number of cable channels and a variety of entertainment for audiences to choose from, it becomes harder and harder for terrestrial TV to earn higher ratings.

The highest-rated SBS series is Sandglass, which currently sits at the number 4 spot. The 21st episode in the series run earned a nationwide rating of 64.7%, and had an average rating of 50.8% overall across the season.

For Hyena to hit break into even the top 20, the series has an extensive amount of work to do.

