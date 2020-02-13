‘ROAD TO ROMA’ Documentary Now on Netflix Globally

Are you ready to head back into the world of Roma? Then Netflix has just uploaded a brand new hour and a bit long documentary giving a deep-dive into the production of the movie.

The documentary features never seen before clips of the production behind the movie as well as an extensive interview with the director of the movie, Alfonso Cuarón. It shows the painstaking work it took to get the number of extras on screen as well as the general production hickups they had throughout.

Moreover, as the subject of the movie, he provides additional context for the movie too.

Roma, in case you’re not familiar, is the multi-award winning Spanish language film that documents the director’s early upbringing in a Colonia Roma neighborhood of Mexico City.

Netflix has labeled the documentary with an additional “supplemental message” calling it a part of the Criterion Collection release. This refers to the fact Roma is being included in the famous collection of movies as of January 2020.

The documentary also comes a week after the Oscars where Netflix was generally snubbed only managing two awards out of the 24 nominations it managed to receive. Roma scooped up three Oscars in 2019 with the best foreign-language film, achievement in directing and achievement in cinematography.

To find Road to Roma on Netflix you will have to search for it separately as Netflix often doesn’t include behind the scene titles within the main movie page.

Much like the movie, it’s available exclusively with Spanish audio but includes subtitles for English, Hindi, Polish and Arabic.

Will you be diving into the documentary? Let us know in the comments.