With the announcement that JTBC and Netflix have signed a new multi-year deal, this means there’s a whole bunch of new K-Dramas coming to Netflix soon. If you include the increasing number of Original series, along with the latest deal between Netflix and Studio Dragon, there has never been a better time to be a K-Drama fan with a Netflix subscription.

It’s an exciting transition as 2019 soon ends and 2020 begins. As we look towards the new year lets check out all of the K-Dramas that are coming to Netflix in 2020!

It must be noted that not all of the jTBC and tVN dramas will be coming to Netflix, but the streaming service won’t be exempt from a huge amount of content in 2020.

Netflix Original K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2020

Kingdom: Season 2 N

Netflix Release Date: March 13th, 2020

Genre: Horror

Episodes: 6

Cast: Joo Ji Hoon, Ryu Seung Ryong, Bae Doo Na, Kim Sung Gyu, Kim Sang Ho

A personal favorite from the past year, Kingdom blew audiences away at the start of 2019, terrifying and entertaining us excellent horror. As the very first South Korean Original series on Netflix, it was important that Kingdom got off to a great start, and there’s no doubt it did that and more. It’s been a long wait for season 2, but fans will be overjoyed to see the series return to Netflix in March 2020.

In the Joseon period of Korea, the Crown Prince Change is caught in a political conspiracy and is forced to flee the capital. Upon his investigation into the man who treated his father, the King, Chang’s mission soon turns sour as he learns the doctor’s work has led to the creation of a mysterious plague that raises the dead. As the flesh-eating epidemic threatens the country, the Crown Prince must unite the people and save Korea.

Love Alarm: Season 2 N

Netflix Release Date: August 22nd, 2020

Genre: Romance

Episodes: 8

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Jung Ga Ram, Song Kang, Go Min Shi, Kim Shi Eun

Love Alarm was the first South Korean Original announced by Netflix but wouldn’t arrive until after other excellent series like Kingdom and Persona. Thankfully it was more than worth the wait, and Love Alarm was loved by subscribers all around the world. It didn’t take long for subscribers to start smashing down the door, asking for a renewal. Fans got their wish and we can look forward to more Love Alarm in 2020.

As our day to day lives become increasingly digitalized, age so does our love lives. When an unknown developer releases a dating app that tells the user if someone within 10 feet of them has romantic feelings for them, the app goes viral in South Korea. The app greatly disrupts day to day life for Jojo. Soon Jojo finds her caught in a love triangle between Lee Hye-Yeong and his best friend Hwang Sun-oh the handsome model.

The School Nurse Files N

Netflix Release Date: Summer 2020

Genre: Mystery, Horror, Fantasy

Episodes: 6

Cast: Jung Yoo Mi, Nam Joo Hyuk

Coming to Netflix in 2020 is the intriguing series, The School Nurse Files. The series has been in development for a long time, having first been announced in December 2018. Based on an award-winning novel of the same name, the author, Chung Serang has been on board to write the series, meanwhile, Persona director, Lee Kyoung-mi, will be directing the season.

Ahn Eun Young is a nurse teacher but also serves as an exorcist. Thanks to her supernatural ability to see ghosts, she also has the ability to eradicate the spirits. Only needing a toy knife and a BB gun, Ahn Eun Young is a lethal exorcist but to help protect the school she enlists the help of fellow teacher Hong In Pyo.

Round Six N

Netflix Release Date: 2020

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Episodes: TBA

Cast: Lee Jung Jae

Also, known as ‘Squid Games’, the thriller series Round Six is scheduled to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2020. Currently, the only cast member announced for the series is Chief of Staff actor Lee Jung Nae. Set to direct Round Six is Hwang Dong-Hyuk, whose most well-known work is Silenced (2011) and Miss Granny (2014).

A group of contestants is invited to take part in a survival game, with the grand prize of $10 Million. Taking place at an undisclosed location, none of the contestants are allowed to leave until there is a final winner. For each contestant, this is a chance of a lifetime to rebuild their lives after failing at it themselves previously.

Extracurricular N

Netflix Release Date: 2020

Genre: Drama, School Life

Episodes: TBA

Cast: Kim Dong Hee, Jung Da Bin, Park Joo Hyun, Nam Yoon Soo, Choi Min Soo

At the tender age of 19, Jung Da Bin is already a veteran of K-Dramas. Since the age of 5, the popular Korean actress has been on television, starting with a Wonderful Life. Acting alongside Sky Castle actor Kim Dong Hee, we expect the series to be a smash hit with subscribers when it arrives sometime in 2020.

It’s the story about teenagers and the incidents that happen at their school and surroundings. It will also narrate the changes that Ji Soo, a student with poor social skills, goes through as he meets a new friend named Kyuri. The drama will also heighten the tension by featuring various temptations that students face in real life.

JTBC K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2020

Itaewon Class

Episodes: 16

South Korea Broadcast Date: February 7th, 2020 – March 28th, 2020 | Broadcaster: jTBC

Netflix Release Date: February 8th, 2020 – March 29th, 2020 | Run Time: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Nara, Yoo Jae Myung, Ahn Bo Hyun

Hello Venus fans will be super excited for Itaewon Class thanks to vocalist and lead dancer Nara, earning herself a lead role as Oh Soo Ah. Arriving soon after Did We Love? the release schedule for K-Dramas in Q1 of 2020 is already looking stacked.

On the first day of attending his new high school, Park Sae Roy gets into trouble after punching Jang Geun Won, who had been bullying a fellow classmate. Jang Dae Hee, the father of Jang Geun Won, is the CEO of the restaurant business Jagga, and the boss of Park Sae Roy father. After refusing to apologize for punching Jang Geun Won, Park Sae Roy father is fired, and he is ultimately expelled from school. Soon after, a tragic accident, caused by Jang Geun Won, takes place and Park Sae Ro Yoy’s father dies. Heartbroken and angry at his loss, Park Sae Roy viciously beats Jang Geun Won, earning himself time in prison. Deciding to take revenge upon the Jagga compony and the Jang family, Park Sae Roy opens his own restaurant in Itaewon, Seoul.

Did We Love?

Episodes: 16

South Korea Broadcast Date: Summer 2020 | Broadcaster: jTBC

Netflix Release Date: Summer 2020 | Run Time: 60 Minutes

Cast: Song Ji Hyo, Son Ho Jun, Song Jong Ho, Kim Min Joon, Koo Ja Sung

Previously we believed Did We Love would be arriving in February, but the K-drama will instead arrive in the Summer. Twice a week, episodes of Did We Love? will be distributed by Netflix around the world, the day each the South Korean broadcast has aired. Fans of the K-Drama fantasy series, Arthdal Chronicles, will recognize Song Jong Ho as Yiseuroobeu. The role of Ryu Jin will be Song Jong Ho’s first main role in four years, the last being The Promise when he starred as Park Hwi Kyung.

Single mother and film producer No Ae Jung has been by herself for fourteen years. Unlucky in love since she was a child, suddenly, four men No Ae Jung encounters shake up her life. All categorically different and unique in their own way, of the four suitors one is a bad boy No Ae Jung can’t resist, the other a pitiful but handsomely rich-man, the third a sinister but sexy man, and the last a very young but incredibly appealing.

Ssanggab Cart Bar

Episodes: 16

South Korea Broadcast Date: 2020 | Broadcaster: jTBC

Netflix Release Date: 2020 | Run Time: 60 Minutes

Cast: Yook Sung Jae, Hwang Jung Eum, Choi Won Young, Lee Joon Hyuk, Jung Da Eun

Two great and beloved K-Pop stars will be starring in Ssanggab Cart Bar, Yook Sung Jae of BtoB and Hwang Jung Eum from Sugar. You’ll often find many K-Pop stars transition from performing on stage to on-screen acting. Ssanggab Cart Bar is the adaptation to the popular webtoon of the same name and will be directed by Jun Chang Geun. K-Drama fans have another reason to be excited to see Yook Sung Jae on the screen once again after his performance in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, which is considered to be one of the greatest dramas in South Korean history, ranking as the third-highest K-Drama in history.

Opening only at night upon the rooftop of a building, Han Kang Bae runs the Ssanggab Cart Bar. Alongside Han Kang Bae is fellow rooftop cart owner Woll Joo that runs a mysterious food cart. Together the pair provide food and drink to customers that are trying to heal their own internal wounds.

If the Weather is Nice, I Will Come Find You

Episodes: 16

South Korea Broadcast Date: 2020 | Broadcaster: JTBC

Netflix Release Date: 2020 | Run Time: 70 Minutes

Cast: Park Min Young, Seo Kang Joon, Moon Jung Hee, Lee Jae Wook, Kim Hwan Hee

A delightful little romantic drama coming in 2020, we’re sure subscribers will be falling in love with JTBC’s If the Weather is Nice, I Will Come Find You.

Hae Won is a kind woman but has a closed-off heart. Since childhood, she has played the cello, and thanks to her abilities it opened up a social life for her. Sadly, throughout her life, Hae Won has been hurt over and over by those close to her and has closed her heart to others. Tired of life in Seoul, Hae Won moves back to her hometown of Bookhyun Village. After her move, Hae Won meets local book shop owner Eun Seop. Writing on his blog and drinking coffee all day long, Eun Seop leads a simple life, but all that changes upon meeting Hae Won.

Younger

Episodes: TBA

South Korea Broadcast Date: 2020 | Broadcaster: jTBC

Netflix Release Date: 2020 | Run Time: TBA

Cast: TBA

Younger will be South Korean adaptation of the popular American drama of the same name. Besides the adaptation and plot, not much is known about the upcoming K-Drama series.

In an attempt to restart her career, a 40-something-year-old pretends to be twenty years younger to land a job.

Elegant Friends

Episodes: 16

South Korea Broadcast Date: Summer 2020 | Broadcaster: jTBC

Netflix Release Date: Summer 2020 | Run Time: 60 Minutes

Cast: Yoo Joon Sang, Song Yoon Ah, Bae Soo Bin, Han Da Gam

We now have confirmation that Elegant Friends will be coming to Netflix in July 2019! The series will be directed by Song Hyun Wook, who previously popular titles such as The Beauty Inside, Another Miss Oh and Comrades.

“Elegant Friends” is a story that takes place in the wake of a murder case against the backdrop of a town largely inhabited by couples in their 40s.

Sisyphus: The Myth

Episodes: TBA

South Korea Broadcast Date: 2020 | Broadcaster: jTBC

Netflix Release Date: 2020 | Run Time: TBA

Cast: Jo Seung Woo, Park Shin Hye

Another series expected to arrive in the latter half of 2020, K-Drama fans can look forward to seeing the on-screen pairing of Jo Seung Woo and Park Shin Hye. This is the second K-Drama of 2020 that actor Jo Seung Woo will be starring in after the second season of Stranger. The series will also be the second K-Drama for actress Park Shin Hye who will be starring in the tvN drama Psycho But It’s Okay alongside Kim Soo Hyun. Jin Hyeok of The Master’s Sun will direct.

A synopsis has yet to be announced.

Exemplary Detective

Episodes: 16

South Korea Broadcast Date: April 20th, 2020 | Broadcaster: jTBC

Netflix Release Date: April 21st, 2020 – June 10th, 2020 | Run Time: 60 Minutes

Cast: Son Hyun Joo, Elliya Lee, Oh Jung Se, Jang Seung Jo, Ji Seung Hyun

A release date hasn’t been announced for the detective-drama series. Silence will be directed by Golden Empire’s Jo Nam Gook. The series will star Jang Seung Jo, a star of the upcoming K-Drama series on Netflix, Chocolate.

It’s a race against time as two opposing groups fight against each other, one to uncover the truth of a conspiracy, while the other wants the truth hidden for good.

Studio Dragon & tvN K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2020

Hospital Playlist N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Medical Drama, Slice of Life | Network: tvN

Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, Jeon Mi Do

Netflix Release Date: March 12th, 2020 | Episodes Arrive: Friday

Subscribers can look forward to a dose of the slice of life treatment with tvN’s upcoming drama Hospital Playlist. The series will be arriving on a weekly basis, rather than dropping two episodes a week.

Since starting as undergrads in 1999, twenty years later, five doctors remain good friends and colleagues at the same hospital. While their day to day lives seem ordinary, they are in the microcosm of life as they bear witness to people being born and dying on a day to day basis. Throughout their years as friends, the love for music each doctor has resulted in the quintet starting a band together.

Stranger: Season 2

Episodes: 16

South Korea Broadcast Date: July 2020 | Broadcaster: tVN

Netflix Release Date: July 2020 | Run Time: 70 Mins

Cast: Jo Seung Woo, Bae Doo Na, Lee Joon Hyuk, Choi Jae Woong, Yoon Se Ah

Returning to Netflix in 2020 for the second season is popular K-Drama series, Stranger. The series will continue where it left off with Hwang Shi Mook and partner Han Yeo Jin as they work to uncover the truth of the Prime Minister’s corruption case. The latest episodes will be available on a weekly basis.

The King: Eternal Monarch

Episodes: 16

South Korea Broadcast Date: April 17th, 2020 | Broadcaster: SBS

Netflix Release Date: April 18th, 2020 – June 7th, 2020 | Run Time: TBA

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Kyung Nam, Jung Eun Chase

The role of Lee Gon will actor Lee Min Ho’s first role in over four years and his first return to the screen since the end of his military service. Also starring in the series is Guardian: The Lonely and Great God actress Kim Go Eun. K-Drama fans will be super excited to see the onscreen pairing of Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun.

Set across two parrel universes, the first greatly resembles Korea as we know it today. In the opposing universe, the country of Korea is an empire, ruled by a single but kind monarch. When evil forces begin to plot and the door between the two worlds is open, the Korean emperor enlists the help of a detective from the opposite world to help save their worlds.

Sweet Home

Episodes: 16

South Korea Broadcast Date: 2020 | Broadcaster: tvN

Netflix Release Date: 2020 | Run Time: 60 Minutes

Cast: Song Kang, Park Kyu Young, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Jin Wook, Go Min Shi

Love Alarm star Song Kang will be returning to Netflix twice in 2019 with Sweet Home and the second season of the beloved K-Drama series Love Alarm. Starring alongside Song Kang is actress Park Kyu Young of Magic School and actor Lee Jin Wook of Voice.

After the traumatizing experience of being bullied in school, Cha Hyun Soo becomes a shut-in who never leaves his room. After losing his family, Cha Hyun Soo moves into a new apartment, but with it come strange and mysterious happenings.

RUGAL

Episodes: 16

South Korea Broadcast Date: March 16th, 2020 | Broadcaster: OCN

Netflix Release Date: March 17th, 2020 – May 6th, 2020 | Run Time: 60 Minutes

Cast: Choi Jin Hyuk, Park Sung Woong, Jo Dong Hyuk, Jung Hye In, Han Ji Wan

Another K-Drama series based on a popular webtoon, RUGAL will be arriving on March 16th, 2020! The series is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. The sci-fi series will be a welcome addition to a list filled with romantic comedies.

After a police officer’s attempt to take down a nationwide criminal organization ends in complete disaster for him and his fianceè, Kang Ki Beom has lost he once was. Ki Beom is forced into a life of crime, after being left without his sight and a murdered fianceè. He is given a chance at getting revenge upon the criminal organization after a company known as Rugal gives Kang Ki Beom artificial eyes and unique special abilities.

Say What You Saw

Episodes: 16

South Korea Broadcast Date: 2020 | Broadcaster: OCN

Netflix Release Date: 2020 | Run Time: 60 Minutes

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Choi Soo Young, Jin Seo Yun

Directed by Lee Joon Hyeong, Say What You Saw is an exciting new crime thriller coming in 2020.

Former top criminal profiler Oh Hyun Jae nows lives his life in seclusion after an explosion, caused by a serial killer, ended his fiancée’s life. Meanwhile, Cha Soo Young, a young police officer with an eidetic memory is partnered with Oh Hyun Jae informally.

Series We’re Waiting for Netflix Confirmation

The World of the Married

Episodes: 16

South Korea Broadcast Date: March 27th, 2020 | Broadcaster: jTBC

Netflix Release Date: TBA | Run Time: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hee Ae, Park Hae Joon, Han So Hee, Park Sun Young, Kim Young Min

Directing the series is Mo Wan Il of Misty and A Beautiful Mind. We expect the romantic-drama to be a smash hit with subscribers. We’re still waiting for confirmation if The World of the Married will be coming to Netflix.

Happily married, a great career and a wonderful, you would have thought that family doctor Ji Sun Woo had it all. She is betrayed by her husband, Lee Tae Oh, who dreams of becoming a famous movie director. Despite the fact he dearly he loves his wife, Lee Tae Oh finds himself falling into a dangerous relationship.

A Piece of Your Mind

Episodes: 16

South Korea Broadcast Date: February 10th, 2020 – March 31st, 2020 | Broadcaster: tvN

Netflix Release Date: TBA | Run Time: 70 Minutes

Cast: Jung Hae In, Chae Soo Bin, Lee Ha Na, Kim Sung Gyu, Lee Seung Jun



One of the most K-Dramas on Netflix was Something in the Rain, which sees the return of star Jung Hae In on Netflix subscribers screens. Half and Half is to be directed by My Holo Love’s Lee San Yeob. The series was written by Lee Sook Yun, who also wrote the screenplay for the popular Netflix Original film Tune in for Love. The exciting new K-Drama will be driven by Guardian: The Lonely and Great God director Lee Eung Bok.

He Won, the founder, and creator of portal site M&H is an AI programmer. Despite being firm with his work, He Won is a kind-hearted and rational man that never allows himself to get angry. Optimistic by nature, classic recording engineer Han Seo Woo has no family or home to call upon bu finds comfort in solving math problems during difficult times.

The Cursed

Episodes: 16

South Korea Broadcast Date: 2020 | Broadcaster: tvN

Netflix Release Date: 2020 | Run Time: 60 Minutes

Cast: Uhm Ji Won, Sung Don Il, Jo Min Soo

Method or The Cursed, will be the first K-Drama series in seven years for actress Jo Min Soo. She hasn’t been out of action though, having previously starred in South Korean films Venus Talk (2014) and The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018). One of the most exciting elements to Method is the screenwriter Yeon Sang Ho who previously directed the incredible zombie-horror Train to Busan.

Im Jin Hee is a reporter that isn’t afraid to get into trouble for the job. While covering a violent case involving the biggest IT company in South Korea, Forest, Im Jin Hee learns of a spiritual consulting company involved with Forest. The chairman of Forest, Jin Jong Hyun, relies heavily on shamanism and is assisted by the affiliate company head Jin Kyung. While trying to uncover the secret of Forest, Im Jin Hee encounters So Jin, resulting in her possession by a spirit granting her a special ability.

