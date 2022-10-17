Is ‘Mobile Suit Gundam The Witch From Mercury’ on Netflix?

Netflix, in select Asian regions, is currently getting new episodes of Mobile Suit Gundam The Witch From Mercury every weekend but unlike some prior Mobile Suit Gundam entries, won’t be headed to Netflix globally.

Created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Hajime Yatate, the new sci-fi animated series set in the long-running and beloved Gundam series is about “a pure-hearted girl, from the remote planet of Mercury, who enrolls into a school run by the corporation dominating the mobile suit industry.”

Among the voice cast for the new series includes Atsushi Ono, Kana Ichinose, Kazue Komiya, Lynn, Makoto Furukawa, and Masako Katsuki.

The series began its network run in Japan on JNN stations TBS and MBS on October 2nd, 2022 onwards.

What regions of Netflix are getting weekly episodes of Mobile Suit Gundam The Witch From Mercury?

Regions that began receiving new episodes of Mobile Suit Gundam The Witch From Mercury on October 9th, 2022 include:

Netflix Japan

Netflix Hong Kong

Netflix Malaysia

Netflix Philippines

Netflix Singapore

Netflix Thailand

Netflix India

The show is hosted on Netflix complete with the original Japanese audio plus subtitles options for English, Malay, Traditional and Simplified Chinese.

Netflix in these select regions is also currently receiving weekly episodes of the soccer anime series, Blue Lock.

Where is Mobile Suit Gundam The Witch From Mercury streaming outside of Asia?

The rights to the show were sold outside of Asia exclusively to Crunchyroll according to the show’s streaming information blog post.

Per the blog post:

“*Streaming schedules may differ between services.

*Please visit each platform’s website for more detailed schedules and areas.”

Crunchyroll hosts the show with the original Japanese audio including a selection of subtitle options in English, Spanish, French, and German.

Netflix in many regions including the United States continues to have access to classic Mobile Suit Gundam. Many movies and specials arrived as part of a collection in June 2021.

Netflix subsequently scooped up the global rights to Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway which arrived in July 2022.