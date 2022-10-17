Ancient Apocalypse: Graham Hancock to Present Netflix Original Docuseries

Netflix will be diving into ancient history and some of the most obscure historical theories with its new docuseries Ancient Apocalypse set to arrive on Netflix globally on November November 11th, 2022.

The series will be akin to the likes of Ancient Aliens which regularly gets new season updates on Netflix and has featured in the top 10s in multiple regions.

Here’s the synopsis that’s showing on the Netflix page for the upcoming series:

“What if everything we know about prehistoric humans is wrong? Journalist Graham Hancock visits archeological sites around the world to uncover whether a civilization far more advanced than we ever believed possible existed thousands of years ago.”

Graham Hancock is a prolific writer and author who has produced a dozen titles and written for the likes of The Times and The Guardian.

Among his published works include Magician of the Gods, America Before: The Key to Earth’s Lost Civilization, and most recently, Visionary: The Definitive Edition of Supernatural.

Much of Hancock’s work is heavily disputed including the idea of there an advanced civilization that disappeared 12,000 years ago.

No trailer for the series has been released just yet but we do know the series will consist of 8 episodes.

Hancock’s son, Sean Hancock, coincidentally works at Netflix as a senior manager of unscripted originals.

This isn’t the first time that a docuseries has been released under the name of Ancient Apocalypse. Back in 2001, the BBC released a four-part docuseries that was narrated by Melissa Berry and Hermoine Norris.

This is one of the documentaries set to premiere on Netflix in November with other announced titles including State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith, Is That Black Enough For You?!?, Capturing The Killer Nurse, and Killer Sally.

