Netflix Anime Movie ‘Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway’: Coming to Netflix in July 2021

During Netflix Geeked Week it was revealed that subscribers can look forward to watching the latest Mobile Suit Gundam movie exlcusively on Netflix in July 2021. We have everything you need to know about Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway, including, the plot, cast, trailer and Netflix release date.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the hottest franchises to ever come out of Japan, easily making it one of the most recognised brands out there. From manga, anime, movies, video games and toys, Mobile Suit Gundam has been a juggernaut of merchandise for decades, so Netflix acquiring the latest movie of the franchise is a huge win for subscribers.

When is Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway coming to Netflix?

Despite dropping the trailer for movie during Geeked Week, Netflix hasn’t officially announced the release date for Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway. However, myanimelist has reported that the movie will be available to stream on Netflix, in selected territtories, on Thursday, July 1st, 2021.

The next entry in the Gundam series is coming. Catch the trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/xgfeAAe3eg — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

What is the plot of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway?

It’s been twelve years since the end of the second Neo Zeon War, but military conflicts continue to break out, and the corrupt Earth Federation’s inhuman policy of “Man Hunting” is forcibly exiling civilians into space.

Amidst the chaos, the anti-federation government known as Mafty is beginning to grow in power, and stands against the corruption of the Earth Sphere. Despite comitting acts of terrorism, such as assassinating federation officials, Mafty continues to grow in support from the populace.

Leading Mefty is Hathaway Noa, the son of Bright Noa, an officer of the Earth Federation Forces who participated in the One Year War.

Who are the cast members of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway?

The following are the confirmed cast of the Japanese dub:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Gigi Andalucia Reina Ueda Dr. Stone | Demon Slayer | ReLife Hathaway Noa Kensho Ono Boruto | Kuroko’s Basketball | ReLife Kenneth Sleg Junichi Suwabe Bakuman | My Hero Academia | Jujutsu Kaisen Lane Aim Souma Saitou Akame Ga Kill! | Fuuka | Haikyuu!! Kenji Mitsuda Chiharu Sawashiro UQ Holder | All Out!! | Yugioh VRAINS Mace Flower Atsumi Tanezaki Beastars | Owari no Seraph | Shadowverse Hundley Yeoskan Kouichi Yamadera City Hunter | Cowboy Bebop | Dragon Ball Super Mihessia Hence Misato Matsuoka Eizouken ni wa Te wo Dasu na! Iram Masam Shunsuke Takeuchi King of Prism | Mob Psycho 100 | The [email protected] Gawman Nobile Kenjirou Tsuda 7 Seeds | Naruto | One Punch Man Emeralda Zubin Yui Ishikawa Owari no Seraph | Attack on Titan | Violet Evergarden Raymond Cain Fukushi Ochiai Beastars | All Out!! | Nobunaga no Shinobi

An English dub will be provided upon release, but we’ve not recieved a cast list for it yet.

Can I stream other Mobile Suit Gundam titles on Netflix?

It’s never been more exciting to be a fan of Mobile Suit Gundam, and have a Netflix subscription.

At the time of writing, two series of Mobile Suit Gundam are available to stream on Netflix;

Mobile Suit Gundam UC (1 Season)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans (2 Seasons)

What’s most exciting is the selection of Mobile Suit Gundam movies arriving on Netflix on June 18th, 2021:

Mobile Suit Gundam I (1981)

Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow (1981)

Mobile Suit Gundman III: Encounters in Space (1982)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack (1988)

Are you excited for the release of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway on Netflix?