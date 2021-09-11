Jerry Seinfeld Netflix Movie ‘Unfrosted’: What We Know So Far

Jerry Seinfeld’s iconic sitcom Seinfeld is coming to Netflix on October 1, 2021, but the comedian also has a new project in the works too. It was announced that Seinfeld would be teaming up with the streamer to produce a comedy movie titled Unfrosted, inspired by his joke about Pop-Tarts.

Jerry Seinfeld will star, produce and direct the movie. He also co-wrote the script for Unfrosted along with his Seinfeld colleague Spike Feresten and fellow comedian and writer Barry Marder.

An auction quietly has been playing out for several days, and Seinfeld’s relationship with Netflix’s Ted Sarandos was helpful in swinging the deal to the streamer. Seinfeld signed a lucrative deal with Netflix in 2017 that brought his interview series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee to Netflix, as well the stand-up specials Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Unfrosted so far:

What’s the plot and background of Unfrosted?

Seinfeld explained the film’s modest pandemic-related origins in an interview with Deadline:

“Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness. So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

Jerry deconstructed the joke in the following video:

As for the plot of the movie itself, we know nothing at the moment, sadly.

Who is cast in Unfrosted?

Currently, only Jerry Seinfeld himself is known to be among cast of Netflix’s Unfrosted aside from taking on director’s duties as well.

What’s the production status of Unfrosted?

As of September 2021, the plan is for the production of Unfrosted to begin in Spring 2022.

What’s the Netflix release date for Unfrosted?

Netflix hasn’t announced the release date for Unfrosted, but we could possibly expect the movie in the latter half of 2022.