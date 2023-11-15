‘Heeramandi’ Indian Netflix Historic-Drama Series: Everything We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix sometime in 2024 is the “magnum opus” of the career of Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Hindi-language drama Heeramandi. Set in the backdrop of pre-independence India, and centered around a powerful group of courtesans, we expect Heeramandi to be a dazzling display of Indian filmmaking. Here’s everything we know so far about Heeramandi on Netflix.

Heeramandi is an upcoming Indian Netflix Original drama series co-directed and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of India’s most talented Hindi filmmakers.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had the following to say about the series;

“Heeramandi has a special place in my heart as it has stayed with me for 14 years. The most compelling aspect of storytelling for me is the opportunity to represent real characters, especially women, and portray their emotions with interesting nuances. The women of Heeramandi are queens in their own right, and my effort with this story is to bring these historic characters to life with a modern approach. Netflix made this possible for us by nurturing and making an artist like me feel at home.”

The story is by Moin Beg, which has been adapted into a series by writers Mitakshara Kumar, Snehil Dixit Mehra, and Vibhu Puri

When is Heeramandi season 1 coming to Netflix?

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Heeramandi. However, we have heard that a preliminary release date of May 10th, 2024, has been set.

For now, subscribers can enjoy a sneak peek of the series.

What is the plot of Heeramandi?

A synopsis for Heeramandi has been sourced from Netflix:

The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. A mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans).

Who are the cast members of Heeramandi?

Playing the lead roles of the Courtesans are the following actress.

Manisha Koirala

Extremely popular in Bollywood in the 90s, Manisha starred in romantic dramas such as Dil Se…, Bombay, Company, and Khamoshi the Musical.

So far, Manisha has only starred in two Netflix Originals, the 2020 rom-com Maska and the 2018 romantic drama Lust Stories.

Sonakshi Sinha

The Bollywood actress has yet to feature in a Netflix Original and will mark her debut in Heeramandi. Outside of Netflix, Sonakshi is known for roles in films like Dabangg, Son of Sardaar, and Lootera.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Rising star Aditi Rao Hydari previously starred in the Indian Netflix adaptation of The Girl on the Train, where she starred in the role of Nusrat John.

Richa Chadha

Heeramandi will be the Netflix debut for Gangs of Wasseypur actress Richa Chadha. She spent four years on the Amazon Prime series Inside Edge from 2017 to 2021.

Sharmin Segal

Relative newcomer Sharmin Segal could find Heeramandi as the breakout series for international stardom. Her unnamed role in Heeramandi will be her third acting role to date and her first on Netflix.

Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda has only starred in one Netflix film, the 20202 Indian mystery-horror Kaali Khuhi. She is most well-known for her roles in television dramas such as Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka, Ek Hasina Thi, and Kayamath.

The remaining actors confirmed to be appearing in the series are;

Fardeen Khan (No Entry)

Paresh Pahuja (Tiger Lives)

Rahull Arora as Gambler

Tarun Arora (Jab We Met)

What is the episode count?

We can confirm that Heeramandi has a total of 8 episodes, as revealed by Bhansali and the physical toll of film-making;

I’ve made 10 films in 30 years. In the last few years I’ve made 3 films and to now make 8 episodes, feels like ‘what have you put me through?’ Making a show like Heeramandi is so demanding, it is so difficult. You have to be so alert because there are so many tracks. During the shoot you can realise that you’ve missed that one crucial shot that was required to convey the key aspect of the story. You have to constantly keep going back to the script. You have to generally consider that when you are working on a web series you have to double the number of hours you put in as compared to when you are making a film. It is far more intense, hard work and demanding to work on a web series. I have given my best to Heeramandi. It has come from within.

