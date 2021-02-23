K-Drama Movie ‘Night in Paradise’: Plot, Cast, Trailer and Netflix Release Date

Netflix has driven its output of Original movies to the next level in 2021, and we’re now seeing some of the excellent movies that debuted in the 2020 film festivals on the streaming service. One of the movies we’re incredibly excited to watch is Park Hoon-Jung’s South Korean drama Night in Paradise. We have everything you need to know about Night in Paradise, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Night in Paradise is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original drama film written, directed, and produced by Park Hoon-Jung. The Original is one of many movies that Netflix acquired during the festival season in 2020.

Upon release, Night in Paradise is the 3rd South Korean Netflix Original movie to be released in 2021.

When is the Night in Paradise Netflix’s release date?

Night in Paris is scheduled to be released globally on Netflix on April 9th, 2021.

The Original first premiered in 2020 when it was featured at the 77th Venice International Film Festival on September 3rd. Soon after the end of the festival, Netflix acquired the global streaming rights.

What is the runtime?

It has been confirmed that the runtime of Night in Paradise is 131 minutes.

What is the plot of Night in Paradise?

When gangster Tae-Soo tries to leave his gang, his actions lead to the murder of his sister and nephew. Fleeing from his former crew, Tae-Soo arrives on Jeju Island where he meets, Jae-Yoon a terminally ill woman who has given up on life.

Who are the cast members of Night in Paradise?

The following are all of the main and supporting cast members of Night in Paradise:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Tae Soo Uhm Tae Goo Save Me 2 | The Great Battle | Adulthood Jae Yun Jun Yeo Bin Be Melodramatic | The Running Actress | Write or Dance Director Ma Cha Seung Won A Korean Odyssey | You’re All Surrounded | The Greatest Love Kim Nong Mil Lee Gi Young Vagabond | Designated Survivor: 60 Days | While You Were Sleeping Gang Boss Yang Park Ho San True Beauty | Extracurricular | Prison Playbook Jin Sung Jo Dong Sin The Stone | Warriors of the Dawn | Night With a Perfect Stranger Busan Ilbo Hyun Bong Shik Fall In Mulberry | Strangers from Hell | The Ghost Detective Tae Soo’s brother Kim Sang Gyeom 100 Days My Prince | The Dude in Me | Manhole

