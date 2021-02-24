New Anime on Netflix in March 2021

2021 is shaping up to be another fantastic year for anime on Netflix, and it all kickstarts with some of the excellent anime coming to Netflix in March 2021.

Below is the scheduled list of anime Movies & TV Series coming to Netflix in March 2021:

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: 4th March 2021

The official anime spin-off to Guillermo Del Toro’s Pacific Rim film franchise, The Black will be one of Netflix’s biggest anime releases to date. Through the excellent animation of Polygon Pictures, the Kaiju and the colossal Jagers will be brought to life on the small screen.

When kaiju rise from the sea and begin to lay waste to Australia, a young teenage boy, Taylor, and his sister, Hayley, use a giant mecha Jaeger to navigate the continent in search of their missing parents.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Part 4) N

Parts: 4 | Episodes: 48

Genre: Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: March 5th, 2021

Since its arrival on Netflix, the Pokemon Journeys has been one of the most popular anime in the Netflix library. With a further twelve episodes scheduled to arrive, fans better not binge it too fast as you’ll be waiting another three months before more arrive!

Upon achieving his goal of becoming a Pokemon master, Ash returns home to Pallet Town. When Ash has a chance encounter with like-minded trainer Goh, the pair are hired by Professor Cerise to work in his new research lab. Given a new goal, Ash looks to explore the world, while Goh intends to catch one of every pokemon.

B: The Beginning: Succession (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Action, Crime | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: 18th March 2021

We were waiting that long for the second season of B: The Beginning that it lead to some subscribers believing that the anime had been canceled. By the time the second season arrives on Netflix, it will have been over three years since the series made it made his debut.

The world has been influenced by advanced technology, which has lead to the rise of crime in the small archipelagic nation of Cremona. A killer vigilante, known as “Killer B” has thrown the nation into chaos. Seasoned detective Keith Flick is called in to investigate the vigilante and the ongoing crimes but soon finds himself uncovering plots far more sinister.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: March 25th 2021

Netflix’s announcement that an anime adaptation of Valve’s popular MOBA video-game Dota 2 is one of the biggest surprises of 2021 thus far. The exciting new anime series, lead by the animators of the South Korean company Studio Mir, will easily be one of the most-watched anime of the year.

Renowned Dragon Knight and adventurer Davion is devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. He soon becomes embroiled in events he never thought possible when he encounters an eldwurm, and the noble princess Mirana who is on her own secret mission.

Which anime series are you looking forward to watching most on Netflix in March 2021? Let us know in the comments below!