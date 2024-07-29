‘The Frog’ Netflix K-Drama Thriller Series: August 2024 Release & What We Know So Far

Mo Wan Il, director of The World of the Married, is in charge of his first Netflix project, The Frog, which will be released in August 2024. We’re tracking everything you need to know about The Frog, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

The Frog is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original mystery thriller directed by Mo Wan Il, who previously directed the most successful cable K-drama in history, The World of the Married.

Studio LuluLaLa and Studio Flow are the production companies behind The Frog.

Editor’s Note: The series was formerly titled Alone in the Woods and has since been changed to The Frog.

When is The Frog coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the official teaser trailer, we can now confirm that The Frog is coming to Netflix on August 23rd, 2024.

What is the plot of The Frog?

The synopsis The Frog has been sourced from Soompi:

Tells the story of two men named Sang Joon, who was running a motel in a rural area during the summer of 2000, and Young Ha, who was running a pension alone in the forest during the summer of 2021.

Who are the cast members of The Frog?

The Frog has an exciting cast, with some familiar faces from previous Netflix projects.

Kim Yoon Seok will play the lead role of Jeon Young Ha. The Frog will officially be the Netflix debut of Kim Yoon Seok, who previously starred in Korean movies such as The Chaser, Another Child, and 1987.

Yoon Kye Sang will play the lead role of Goo Sang Joon. He previously starred in the 2019 drama Chocolate but is most well known for starring in Korean movies such as The Outlaws, Ballet Gyoseubso, and Poongsan.

Go Min So will play the lead role of Yoo Seong Ha. Netflix subscribers will be familiar with Go Min So’s previous work for Netflix after starring as Lee Eun Yoo in the horror Sweet Home and as Park Gul Mi in the romance drama Love Alarm. She also starred in the licensed Netflix dramas Youth of May and Live.

Lee Jung Eun will play the lead role of Yoon Bo Min. One of the busiest actresses on Netflix, Lee Jung Eun has starred in nine Netflix K-dramas, including shows such as Juvenile Justice, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Hi, Bye Mama!, and When the Camilla Blooms. With the upcoming series Daily Dose of Sunshine, and Alone in the Woods, this brings her total output of Netflix projects to a mighty eleven.

The remaining cast members are;

Ryu Hyun Kyung as Seo Eun Kyung

Park Ji Hwan as Jong Du

Ha Yoon Kyung as Yoon Bo Min (Young)

What is the production status of The Frog?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 06/02/2024)

Filming for The Frog began in early April 2023 and ran until mid-September 2023. The series has been in post-production for several months.

What is the episode count?

We can confirm that The Frog will arrive with a total of eight episodes. Episode run times have yet to be revealed.

Are you looking forward to watching The Frog on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!