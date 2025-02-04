KSI and TBJZL On Why They Moved Their Sidemen YouTube Show ‘Inside’ Over to Netflix

Last year, it was announced that the popular YouTube group (or troupe?) The Sidemen are bringing their massive YouTube success to Netflix with their reality competition series Inside, first released in June 2024, making the big jump in 2025 for its second season. At Next on Netflix UK, two KSI (also known as JJ) and TBJZL (also known as Tobi) spoke about the changes coming to the show.

KSI and Tobi joined Netflix UK’s VP of Content, Anne Mensah, to discuss the show’s concept, their journey from self-made creators to streaming stars, and the opportunities that working with Netflix has provided. KSI described the premise of Inside: “We have a bunch of contestants, we put them in a house. There’s a £1 million prize fund, and we have to give them temptations to try and bring that money down.”

Contestants are subjected to various challenges, all designed to test their resilience and decision-making under pressure. Even basic comforts like beds can come at a cost, forcing players to balance their personal needs with the larger group dynamic. KSI emphasized that the show’s real draw is the social interaction and drama that unfold during their week-long stay in the house.

Anne praised the Sidemen for their entrepreneurial spirit, noting that, like filmmaker Rapman, who was behind Netflix’s Supacell, they built their careers independently through YouTube. Addressing why they partnered with Netflix, Tobi humorously quipped: “Money.”

Tobi explained that working with Netflix gave them the global reach and “stamp of authenticity” they had been striving for. “Everything we’ve done from the start has been self-funded. We started off blogging in our bedrooms… and then we used that money to create bigger and better videos. Working with Netflix helps us push to go bigger.”

A short clip of the new series was debuted to those attending Next on Netflix UK but has yet to be released to the public. It shows some of the tasks the contestants will be getting up to in season 2, but most importantly, it looks like a much slicker production. The sets are much grander, the lighting is dramatically improved, and there are lots of new bells and whistles that you get accustomed to on a bigger budget series.

The move of Inside to Netflix is part of a push to bring popular YouTube channels to the streamer. In recent years, we’ve seen Netflix sign up Miranda Sings for her own scripted show, although most YouTube collaborations have involved repackaging existing videos, expanding existing IP, or simulcasting new episodes. CoComelon is perhaps the most prominent example of the first two items, and The Amazing Digital Circus now arrives on Netflix day and date alongside its YouTube release.

Cowshed Collective are producing the new series for Netflix and is one of several reality series lined up from the UK for 2025. You’ve got a brand new season of Love is Blind: UK on the way this year and the debuts of Sneaky Links, Celebrity Bear Hunt, Battle Camp, and Building the Band.

Inside season 2 is due to premiere sometime in March 2025 on Netflix globally. The duo are also working on