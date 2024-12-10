‘Celebrity Bear Hunt’ Hosted by Holly Willoughby Sets February 2024 Release & Celeb Line Up Revealed

Netflix’s answer to I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, its newest reality survival television series, Celebrity Bear Hunt, is coming in February 2025. Hosted by Holly Willoughby and starring Bear Grylls, who will go up against 12 celebrities in the jungle of Costa Rica. Here’s what we know so far.

Celebrity Bear Hunt is an upcoming Netflix Original reality series hosted by Holly Willoughby. Netflix produces the series, and Delbert Shoopman serves as the executive producer.

Netflix is no stranger to reality content, especially in the romance department. However, in recent years, we’ve seen some new reality series from the streamer that push its contestants to incredible feats of strength, survival, and teamwork, such as South Korea’s Physical 100 and Siren: Survive the Island.

When is Celebrity Bear Hunt coming to Netflix?

Netflix has revealed that the first season of Celebrity Bear Hunt will be released on February 5th, 2025.

What is Celebrity Bear Hunt about?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the reality series:

“Holly Willoughby hosts this action-packed competition show that sees a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Costa Rican jungle as prey for one of the world’s most fearsome predators – Bear Grylls. Bear believes there’s an action hero inside us all – even the celebs – but how strong is their will to survive? As Bear puts them through their paces, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded ‘Bear Hunt’ – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, eliminated from the show.”

Which celebrities will compete in the series?

The Sun has reported on which celebrities we’ll see in the series:

Boris Becker – Germany’s former World No. 1 tennis player and youngest Male Wimbledon Champion in history.

– Germany’s former World No. 1 tennis player and youngest Male Wimbledon Champion in history. Steph McGovern – Journalist, television presenter, actress, and co-host of The Rest Is Money podcast.

– Journalist, television presenter, actress, and co-host of The Rest Is Money podcast. Danny Cipriani – Former professional England Rugby Union player.

– Former professional England Rugby Union player. Mel B – TV personality, songwriter, singer, and member of the girl group Spice Girls.

– TV personality, songwriter, singer, and member of the girl group Spice Girls. Joe Thomas – Actor most well known for his role as Simon Cooper in The Inbetweeners.

– Actor most well known for his role as Simon Cooper in The Inbetweeners. Lottie Moss – British fashion model.

– British fashion model. Leomie Anderson – British fashion model, television presenter and activist.

– British fashion model, television presenter and activist. Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen – Television personality and interior designer.

– Television personality and interior designer. Shirley Ballas – English dancer, TV personality and judge of Strictly Come Dancing.

– English dancer, TV personality and judge of Strictly Come Dancing. Big Zuu – Rapper, singer, songwriter, DJ and television personality.

– Rapper, singer, songwriter, DJ and television personality. Una Healy – Singer and member of the girl group The Saturdays.

– Singer and member of the girl group The Saturdays. Kola Bokinni – Actor known for his role as Isaac McAdoo in Ted Lasso.

The temporary Costa Rican home for the contestants is much more luxurious than the camp seen in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

The kitchen is simple but sheltered.

What is the episode count?

There is a total of eight episodes. Runtimes have yet to be confirmed.

Will you be watching Celebrity Bear Hunt on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!