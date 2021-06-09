‘L.A.’s Finest’ Won’t Be Coming Back for Season 3 on Netflix

If you’ve plowed your way through L.A.’s Finest season 2 on Netflix and looking for season 3, we’ve got disappointing news. There will not be a third season of L.A.’s Finest and unless a miracle happens, it’s unlikely Netflix would be able to revive it for a season 3 either. Here’s what you need to know.

Quick catch-up – L.A.’s Finest is a spinoff to the Sony Bad Boys universe where we follow Syd (played by Gabrielle Union) and Nancy McKenna (played by Jessica Alba) going up against the drug-infested streets of Los Angeles.

Only Netflix Canada and Netflix US have received L.A.’s Finest thus far although we’ve been told Netflix UK and numerous others are likely getting the series from July 2021.

Netflix US received season 1 in January 2021 while the second season was added six months later in June 2021.

So to cover why we won’t be getting season 3, let’s quickly recap as to how the show released.

Both seasons first released on Spectrum (who have mostly moved away from Original programming in recent years). The second season had a very scattered release given that it was delayed given the events of 2020 revolving around police violence. Ultimately, between Spectrum Originals gaining no traction and the problems surrounding the show’s topic, the show was canceled back in October 2020.

Could Netflix revive L.A.’s Finest?

The answer is they could but it’s not quite as simple as that nor very likely.

Netflix has been rumored to be reviving a number of Sony Television Pictures titles throughout the past couple of years whether that be Hannibal (which eventually left Netflix killing any likelihood of it coming back) or Community. The main reason Netflix is getting shows like L.A.s Finest is that Sony is one of the few distributors who continue to license shows but we digress.

Reviving a show not only requires a lot of capital to get it going but a lot of stars to align and with a cast as big as L.A.’s Finest, getting Gabrielle Union (who is working on numerous projects including Cheaper by the Dozen for Disney+) and Jessica Alba (who is currently working on Trigger Warning for Netflix) back together while out of contract may be hard to do.

There’s precedent for it, season 1 of the show did do particularly well on the top 10s but for now, it’s unlikely.

Do you wish Netflix could pick up season 3 of L.A.’s Finest? Let us know in the comments.