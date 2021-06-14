What’s Coming to Netflix UK in July 2021

Summer is here, and that means we can begin to unpack some of Netflix UK’s red hot line up for July 2021. There are some extremely exciting new Originals to look forward to, amongst other movies and TV shows that will be arriving on Netflix UK soon.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 1st

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky (2013) – Adventure/Family – Avid student Saige takes action against her school, who are threatening to end the arts program.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) – Drama/Romance – A young naval recruit enlists the help of a tough Gunnery Sergeant and his new girlfriend so he can become an aviator.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) – Action/Crime – On New Years Eve a police sergeant unites the cops and prisoners of the precinct against a corrupt police officer who intends to kill everyone inside.

Code Red (2013) – Sci-fi horror about a chemical agent that can reanimate the dead.

Could you Survive? (Season 1) – Creek Stewart travels around the world looking into true stories of narrow escapes.

Crash Pad (2017) – Christina Applegate stars in this comedy about a hopeless romantic looking for love.

– Christina Applegate stars in this comedy about a hopeless romantic looking for love. Dynasty Warriors (2021) N – The adaptation of the video game of the same which sees the collapse of a dynasty, and the rise China’s legendary and mythical heroes of the Three Kingdom Period.

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial (1982) – Steven Spielberg’s beloved sci-fi classic about the courage of a young boy who tries to help his alien friend return home.

– Steven Spielberg’s beloved sci-fi classic about the courage of a young boy who tries to help his alien friend return home. Generation 56K (Season 1) N – Italian Romantic Comedy centered around a young couple whose friendship begins in the late 90s and faces the challenge of an ever-changing world.

– Italian Romantic Comedy centered around a young couple whose friendship begins in the late 90s and faces the challenge of an ever-changing world. L.A.’s Finest (Season 1) – Crime comedy spin-off series of Bad Boys featuring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba.

My Hero Academia (Season 1) – Hit anime series with a massive following joins Netflix UK.

On the Job (2013) – Filipino Action/Crime – Based on the real-life scandal which saw prison inmates temporarily released from prison to become contract killers on behalf of the government.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Multiple Parts) -Ash and Pikachu befriend like-minded trainer Goh, and go in search of the biggest secrets and legends the Pokemon World has to offer.

Quarantine Tales (Season 1) – Anthology series from abroad set and filming during lockdown.

Rainbow Rangers (Season 1) – Animated series based on the toys.

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016) – The fourteenth animated adventure of Littlefoot and his dinosaur friends.

The Serpent (Limited Series) – BBC co-production with Netflix following the notorious Charles Sobhraj who preyed on tourists. Stars Tahar Rahim and Jenna Coleman.

Winx Club (Season 6) – Beloved Nickelodeon animated series centred around the Fairy warriors of Alfea College.

– Beloved Nickelodeon animated series centred around the Fairy warriors of Alfea College. Young Royals (Season 1) N – Swedish drama centered around the strong-minded Prince Wilhelm as he adjusts to life at a prestigious new boarding school, where following his heart is harder than anticipated

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 2nd

The 8th Night (2021) N – South Korean Thriller that sees an exorcist and monk fight together against an ancient evil that’s thousands of years old.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) – A Fast & Furious spinoff starring The Rock, Jason Statham and Idris Elba.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021) N – Mystery Horror based on R.L. Stine's novels. The resident teens of Shadyside discover that a series. of unfortunate events that have plagued their town may all be connected.

– Mystery Horror based on R.L. Stine’s novels. The resident teens of Shadyside discover that a series. of unfortunate events that have plagued their town may all be connected. Mortal (Season 2) N – French crime drama centered around a group of French teens bound together by a supernatural force.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 4th

We the People (Season 1) N – Animated musical series produced by the Obamas.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 5th

Midsommar (2019) – A24’s epic horror from Ari Aster set in a pagan cult.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 6th

Born to Be Wild (Season 1) – Travel show presented by Andrew Ucles exploring across three continents.

– Travel show presented by Andrew Ucles exploring across three continents. I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2) N – More epic comedy sketches.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 7th

Dogs (Season 2) N – More epic tales from mans best friend.

– More epic tales from mans best friend. Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) N – Russian superhero thriller.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019) – Tarantino epic set in the late 60s and follows an actor potentially at the end of the road in Hollywood.

The Mire (Season 2) N – Polish thriller series returns for a second outing.

– Polish thriller series returns for a second outing. The War Next-Door (Season 1) N – Mexican comedy series with two warring neighbors.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 8th

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) N – Set between the events of Resident Evil 4 and 5, Leon Kennedy investigates a zombie outbreak at The White House, and encounters fellow Racoon City survivor Claire Redfield.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 9th

Atypical (Season 4) N – The fourth and final season of Sam's journey into adulthood as his journey for more freedom and independence changes his life, and the lives of his family forever.

– The fourth and final season of Sam’s journey into adulthood as his journey for more freedom and independence changes his life, and the lives of his family forever. Biohackers (Season 2) N – German Sci-fi Thriller following medical student Mia Akerlund, and her research into the advanced technology of. biohacking.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) – The live-action Dora the Explorer adaptation.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) N – The second installment of the Fear Street trilogy sees the campers and counselors of Sunnyvale and Shadyside face off against a benevolent force.

How I Became a Superhero (2021) N – French sci-fi thriller.

How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1) N – Docuseries looking into the worst dictators and how they came to power.

The Cook of Castamar (Season 1) N – Spanish period drama.

– Spanish period drama. Virgin River (Season 3) N – Netflix’s smash hit romantic drama returns as Nurse Practitioner Melina Monroe gets used to life in a remote North Californian town.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 13th

Naomi Osaka (Season 1) N – Sports docuseries following tennis superstar Naomi Osaka's grand slam tournaments and her preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

– Sports docuseries following tennis superstar Naomi Osaka’s grand slam tournaments and her preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ridley Jones (Season 1) N – First animated preschool series from Chris Nee.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 14th

A Classic Horror Story (2021) N – Italian Horror Thriller following five carpoolers who after crashing, find themselves stranded within an endless forest, which is home to the fear-inducing cult.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 15th

Never Have I Ever (Season 2) N – Comedy series from Mindy Kaling is back for a second outing.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 16th

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) N – The final installment of the Fear Street trilogy sees a witch hunt bring chaos to the town of Shadyside in the year 1666, while the teens of 1994 attempt to eradicate the evil from thier town for good.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 17th

Ali & The Queens (2021) N – Indonesian Family/Drama – After the death of his father, teenager Ali travels to New York City in search of his estranged mother.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 21st

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021) N – Animated adventure that sees the epic crossover of the Trollhunter series team up against the forces of the Arcane Order.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 23rd

Blood Red Sky (2021) N – Action/Thriller – A woman on board an overnight transatlantic flight is forced into action when the plane is hijacked by terrorists.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021) N – Movie special for the hit Korean zombie series.

– Movie special for the hit Korean zombie series. Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 1) N – Kevin Smith’s directed animated series continues the adventures of He-Man, as he fights against the forces of thhe evil Skeletor.

Sky Rojo (Season 2) N – Spanish drama that sees three women of the night on the run from their pimp, as they search for their own freedom.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 29th

Resort to Love (2021) N – Christina Milan stars as Erica, a talented performer who winds up as the entertainment for her ex-fiance’s wedding at a luxurious island resort.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom (1 Season) N – Animation/Action – The battle and future for Cybertron comes to a climactic end.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 30th

Centaurworld (Season 1) N – Megan Nicole Dong presents her animated series.

Outer Banks (Season 2) N – More antics from the coming-of-age series which has been highly anticipated.

– More antics from the coming-of-age series which has been highly anticipated. The Last Mercenary (2021) N – French action-comedy featuring the legendary Jean-Claude Van Damme as a former secret service agent who returns to France to protect his son from a corrupt government bureaucrat.

