List of Canceled Netflix Original Series in 2023 and Shows at Risk

We’re now five months into 2023, and the list of canceled Netflix shows continues to grow. Below, we’ll look at all the high-profile cancelations (that have been announced anyway) as of May 2023.

Cancelations are a painful part of being a Netflix subscriber. There’s nothing worse than starting a show only to discover that it’ll never properly conclude. Netflix isn’t the only network by any means to cancel, but given the scale of the service globally and the amount of content they produce, it’s easy to see why Netflix is the boogeyman.

With that said, Netflix does renew plenty, with over 150 shows at any given time set to return for future seasons.

There will also be lots and lots of shows that fall outside of this list into two camps.

Naturally ending shows include The Crown, Firefly Lane, and Never Have I Ever. Then we’ll have shows that get ghost canceled, whereby we never officially hear about them being axed. We’re keeping a track of some of those ghost-canceled shows here.

Missed any of the major 2022 cancelations? Our list is still up for all those here.

List of Canceled Netflix Shows in 2023

1899

Canceled: January 2023

The big-budget series from the creators of DARK had big expectations and big shoes to fill.

The mystery sci-fi show was one of Netflix’s most ambitious shows in years, using state-of-the-art technology and featuring an impressive ensemble cast.

Why was 1899 canceled?

Data provided to What’s on Netflix from European SVOD analytics company Digital i suggests that the completion rate was ultimately too low and likely wasn’t growing substantially. Their data suggests only around a third of people who started the show went on to finish the title.

Inside Job

Canceled: January 2023

The animated series Inside Job had been initially given a season 2 renewal order back in June 2022. Still, in January 2023, the creator confirmed rumors that Netflix had reversed the decision to renew.

In a statement on Twitter, the show’s creator Shion Takeuchi said:

“I’m heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel season 2 of Inside Job. Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all. To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I’m sad, it helps to know that there’s people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me.”

The Chair

Canceled: January 2023

Although suspected to have been canceled in 2022, it wasn’t until the TCA’s in early 2023 that we got actual confirmation from talent from the title that the show would not be returning.

The series was the first major title to come out of the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss overall deal and followed Sandra Oh as a woman who becomes the chair of a failing English department at a University.

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Canceled: January 2023

The second major animated show to get the axe in 2023 was Dead End: Paranormal Park, a series praised for its LGBTQ+ representation.

After being picked up by Netflix for two seasons (both of which were released in 2022), the show’s creator took to Twitter in mid-January 2023 to confirm Netflix wouldn’t be picking up new seasons.

Uncoupled

Canceled: January 2023

Uncoupled was Neil Patrick Harris’s big return to the comedy scene and had top talent behind the camera with the series created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman.

While data suggests the show had a high completion rate among watchers, other data suggests that not enough people began watching the show in the first place.

The show was subsequently saved away from Netflix at Showtime and departed Netflix in May 2023.

Juvenile Justice

Canceled: January 2023

A report in late January 2023 confirmed that a second season of the K-drama series Juvenile Justice was in development but was ultimately canceled in the pre-production process.

Hot Skull

Canceled: February 2023

We had high hopes for Netflix’s Turkish sci-fi series that is comparable to the likes of Bird Box, but sadly, despite great performance in its home country, one of the actors in the show stated that it won’t be returning for future seasons.

Ridley Jones

Canceled: March 2023

Following the controversy surrounding the release of season 5 of the show, the creator of Ridley Jones confirmed on Twitter that the show would not return for any future seasons.

Per Nee’s Tweet:

“Oh and yes, this is the end of the series. They cancelled us after what they just put out. They threw all the specials, the xmas special (now?), the feature length special, the CYNDI LAUPER episode and just quietly slipped it onto the service. So this is it.”

Young Wallander

Canceled: March 2023

Created by Benjamin Harris, this crime mystery drama adapted the famous character into two standalone series. In March 2023, we learned that the show would not return for any future installments.

Sex/Life (Season 3)

Canceled: April 2023

After two seasons, Sex/Life was announced to be canceled after the second season. Tensions apparently arose during the filming of season 2, and given the poor performance of the second season, it became clear there was no road forward for the steamy drama.

Freeridge (Season 2)

Canceled: April 2023

Serving as a spin-off to On My Block and having very little to do with the mothership series beyond its location, Freeridge barely registered on the Netflix top 10s and, as a result, was quietly canceled by Netflix in April 2023.

Bling Empire & Bling Empire: New York

Canceled: April 2023

A double whammy of cancelations came in April 2023 courtesy of Deadline, who reported that the reality series Bling Empire and its spin-off set in New York would not return for any future seasons.

Bling Empire ran for three seasons, while the New York series only ran for a single season.

Smiley

Canceled: May 2023

Debuting in 2022, Smiley was an LGBTQ romcom series that launched with eight episodes. However, in early May 2023, it was revealed that the show wouldn’t return for future episodes.

Rebelde

Canceled: May 2023

Rebelde was a Mexican continuation and reboot of the classic Spanish-language series that aired in the early 2000s. After just two seasons, an actor attached to the show revealed in an interview that the show wouldn’t return for a season 3.

Man vs. Bee

Canceled: May 2023

Although it wasn’t expected to return for any future episodes, in May 2023, a UK publication confirmed that the Rowan Atkinson comedy series wouldn’t be returning for any new episodes.

Netflix Shows at Risk of Cancelation in 2023

Now, let’s look at all the shows we suspect may be at risk of cancelation or have already been ghost-canceled (whereby they’re canceled, but the general public isn’t ever told).

How do we qualify a show for this list? Either they didn’t perform very well using various metrics Netflix and we use to determine a show’s future, or it’s been so long since the last season that it’s almost certainly not returning.

Agent Elvis (Season 2)

Ares (Season 2)

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 2)

Barbarians (Season 3)

Battle Kitty (Season 2)

Black Summer (Season 3)

Brews Brothers (Season 2)

Chad and JT Go Deep (Season 2)

Chicago Party Aunt (Season 2 / Part 3)

Country Queen (Season 2)

Decoupled (Season 2)

Farzar (Season 2)

Far from Home (Season 2)

God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 2)

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 2)

Hard Cell (Season 2)

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2)

Huge in France (Season 2)

Hype House (Season 2)

In From the Cold (Season 2)

It’s Bruno! (Season 2)

Jiva! (Season 2)

Justice Served (Season 2)

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 3)

Living with Yourself (Season 2)

Lockwood & Co (Season 2)

Man vs. Bee (Season 2)

Master of None (Season 4)

Medical Police (Season 2)

Murderville (Season 2)

Neo Yokio

Ratched (Season 2)

Russian Doll (Season 3)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 2)

Sex/Life (Season 3)

Scaredy Cats (Season 2)

Shadow and Bone (Season 3)

Sneakerheads (Season 2)

Super Crooks (Season 2)

Super PupZ (Season 2)

The Chestnut Man (Season 2)

The Guardians of Justice (Season 2)

The Healing Powers of Dude (Season 2)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Season 2)

The Last Bus (Season 2)

The Letter for the King (Season 2)

The Lying Life of Adults (Season 2)

The Politician (Season 3)

The Sound of Magic (Season 2)

Unstable (Season 2)

Wu Assassins (Season 2)

Of course, plenty more shows are still looking for answers regarding their futures. You can see them listed in our full list of shows awaiting renewal.