‘Young Wallander’ Ended at Netflix After 2 Seasons; No Plans for Season 3

Young Wallander won’t be returning for a third season at Netflix, What’s on Netflix has learned.

First debuting on Netflix back in September 2020, the series from the production company Yellow Bird is based on the detective originally found in the Henning Makell novels. The series was developed by Ben Harris and saw a 6 episode second season, subtitled Killer’s Shadow, arrive on February 17th, 2022.

Given the naming convention of the show’s second season, it almost certainly opened up the possibility of the series almost becoming an anthology whereby we could pick up the story years down the road with a new case. That almost has to be the case, given that season 2 wraps up nicely.

Now, sources tell What’s on Netflix that the show will not be continuing for a third season. Netflix confirmed to us that the show had ended.

Has Netflix Renewed Young Wallander Season 3?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Canceled

Despite being ripe for future anthology seasons, Young Wallander likely didn’t put in the performance required to go beyond what’s now available.

As per other renewals at Netflix, it all comes down to performance, and we can break that performance down below.

Netflix measures the performance of its shows using many metrics, including how many people start a show and how many go on to finish it.

As we’ll come onto in a second, it looks as though the second season failed to really make much of an impact globally. It did, however, perform well in some key Nordic regions, which makes sense given the source material.

How well did Young Wallander season 2 perform on Netflix?

Netflix’s top 10 global data reveals that the show failed to enter the global top 10s where we’d get any hourly data.

In the first week, it would’ve had to achieve 11.04M hours to beat out The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window and 11.46M to beat out jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy the following week.

Raw daily top 10 data can give us insights into where the show is performing well. According to FlixPatrol data, season 2 failed to impact English-language countries, with it only appearing in the US TV top 10s for three days before dropping out and in the UK for ten days before dropping out.

Unsurprisingly, Young Wallander did perform well in the Nordic regions such as Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. it also did well in some central European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Austria.

Did you want to see Young Wallander return for a third season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.