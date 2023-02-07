Turkish Series ‘Hot Skull’ Canceled at Netflix; No Season 2 Planned

According to reports and the show’s creator, Hot Skull (also known as Sıcak Kafa) won’t return for a second season on Netflix. The Turkish sci-fi series still resides in the Netflix top 10s in Turkey but didn’t do what it needed to justify a season 2. Here’s what we know.

Debuting on Netflix on December 2nd, 2022, the sci-fi drama series set in a dystopian world depicted an epidemic spreading through verbal communication and examines what happens when a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist immune to the disease.

Hot Skull was created by Mert Baykal and starred Osman Sonant, Sevket Çoruh, Hazal Subasi, Kubilay Tunçer, and Arda Aranat.

The show only featured in the Netflix global top 10 hourly figures for a single week picking up 10.91 million hours watched between December 4th and 11th, 2023.

Per FlixPatrol, the show broke into the top 10s in 17 countries, but for most, it only appeared for a few days. In Turkey, the show has featured in the top 10s for 67 days and is still in the top 10s as of the time of publishing, but clearly, its performance didn’t do well enough to warrant future seasons.

The news comes via the actor Şevket Çoruh who played Anton Kadir Tarakçi in the series. In a Tweet, he stated (translated via Google Translate):

“It was a very awkward separation. If I had known, I would not have formed such a close friendship. Our friendship was short lived. Take care Anton.”

When asked if that meant that Hot Skull had been canceled, he responded with (again, translated from Google Translate) “Yes”.

Yok :)) — Şevket Çoruh (@sevketcoruh_) February 3, 2023

Gazete Duvar, a general Turkish news site, then reported on the news on February 3rd, 2023, and in an update, stated that Netflix did not comment on their story.

Netflix is still working on a huge slate of Turkish Originals with upcoming shows, including The Tailor, WWWRF, The Creature, and more.

Are you disappointed Hot Skull won’t return for a second season at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.