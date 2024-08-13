‘Love is Blind’ Renewed for Season 8 at Netflix; Open Casting Call in 4 Locations

Netflix News and Previews

Love is Blind returned for its sixth season earlier this year and has already been given a thumbs up for season 7 but will continue beyond that with production underway on season 8. 

Why is Netflix already renewing Love is Blind so far out? It’s become a powerhouse for Netflix in the reality genre. Season 6, in particular, recently surpassed expectations, pulling in mega viewing hours compared to prior seasons. 

Here’s a look at the global hours watched for seasons 3 through 6 of Love is Blind

Week Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 Season 6
1 24,890,000 25,520,000 11,900,000 39,500,000
2 42,070,000 47,640,000 36,200,000 67,000,000
3 47,130,000 43,140,000 32,600,000 57,500,000
4 47,250,000 41,330,000 27,900,000 43,800,000
5 19,310,000 39,480,000 20,400,000 45,600,000

Love is Blind is also experiencing massive international expansion. The most recent iteration, Love is Blind: UK, debuted this summer, and reviews for that particular version have been glowing. As we have already reported, casting has already begun for season 2, and production is underway. 

Love Is Blind: Sweden has also been renewed for a season 2, with Love Is Blind: Mexico currently ongoing with its first season. Spin-offs for Argentina and Germany are expected to land this year, with a Habibi entry also in the works. 

Love is Blind Casting in Four US Locations for Future Seasons

Kinetic Casting published three casting calls at the end of July 2024, looking for singles in multiple cities and locations, including:

  • New England (Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, Vermont)
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Atlanta, Georgia
  • Miami, Florida

Casting Call For Love Is Blind In Miami

Those wanting to apply must complete a rigorous signup form using the website address libcasting.com.

This is one of multiple reality shows that Netflix is actively searching for new contestants via its NetflixReality.com website. Other shows they’re looking for new contestants include Squid Game: The Challenge, Is it Cake? (we just revealed it’s been renewed for season 4), The Ultimatum, Barbecue Showdown, Too Hot To Handle, Nailed It!, The Mole, Outlast, Queer Eye and Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Are you looking forward to Love is Blind returning for season 8? Let us know in the comments. 

