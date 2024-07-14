‘Love is Blind: UK’ Renewed for Season 2 As First Season Sets August Premiere

Love is Blind is continuing its expansion around the world, with the United Kingdom iteration of the dating reality series now having been dated in August 2024, and we can confirm the series has already received a season 2 renewal.

Having first premiered in 2020 with the US series Love is Blind, it has quickly become one of Netflix’s biggest reality series, with multiple regional spin-offs having already been released, including versions for Brazil, Sweden, and Japan, with new versions in the works for Germany, Argentina, and Habibi.

New episodes will begin releasing over three weeks on Wednesdays beginning on August 7th. Here’s the full release schedule:

Week 1 – August 7th – Episodes 1–4

Week 2 – August 14th – Episodes 5–9

Week 3 – August 21st – Episodes 10–11

We understand that there will also be a reunion episode for Love is Blind: UK, with more details to follow.

The hosts for the British version of the show are Emma and Matt Willis who don’t share a last name in coincidence but rather are husband and wife. Matt is perhaps best known for being one of the co-founders of the band Busted while Emma is best known for being a former Big Brother contestant.

Earlier this year, the two hosts spoke about the upcoming series at a Next on Netflix UK showcase event in London. Emma said, “It’s been wonderful, it’s been fascinating. It’s also been fascinating to watch the process unfold, and we can’t wait for people to come on that little journey with us when it’s released later this year.” Matt echoed that it’s been a “dream” to work ont he show with his wife.

Love is Blind: UK Already Renewed for Season 2

According to multiple people connected to the show, pre-production for the forthcoming second season of the reality dating show with casting open now with a film eye a little later this year.

Representatives for Netflix confirmed the renewal for the Love is Blind: UK a little earlier in the year when we requested comment although provided no timelines on when you can expect the show to return.

A teaser trailer for the upcoming series Love is Blind: UK can be found embedded below, which was filmed on a presumably late British train:

