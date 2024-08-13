Netflix News and Previews

‘Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood With My Father’ Confirms September 2024 Release Date on Netflix

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Netflix Fatherhood With My Father

Picture: Netflix

Jack Whitehall is returning to Netflix on September 10th, 2024, with a brand new unscripted series following the five seasons and a special of his travel show, Travels with My Father

This project was first announced alongside two others in August 2023 at the Edinburgh TV Festival alongside Einstein and The Bomb and World War II: From the Frontlines, both now streaming.

Announced as a four-part series, you’ll see Jack embarking on one of life’s great journeys as he is about to become a father for the first time. He does this with the help of his father, Michael Whitehall, and his mother, Hilary Whitehall.

The series’ logline is: “Jack and Michael will travel the world, examining what fatherhood means across the globe and discussing the Dad that Michael is and the one that Jack wants to be.”

We first got a glimpse of Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood With My Father at the Next on Netflix UK event earlier in 2024, with that clip being released on YouTube shortly afterward:

We’re still waiting for an exact release date for the limited series of Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood With My Father, but we know it’s scheduled to land on Netflix globally sometime in September 2024.

Jackpot Productions is behind the new show, with Paul Taylor directing all four episodes. Richard Ackerman and Anne Mensah serve as producers, with the former also serving as executive producers on the series. Nicky Mitchell is head of production, with James Fidler as series producer.

As mentioned, this new series is listed separately from Travels with My Father and the one-off special Christmas With My Father. It’ll also sit alongside Jack’s three stand-up specials available globally, with the most recent coming in early 2024 called Settle Down.

Subscribers to Netflix in the UK also currently have access to Whitehall in his best-known role in a scripted show called Fresh Meat, in addition to being able to stream the 2017 comedy miniseries Decline and Fall.

Jack Whitehall Fatherhood With My Father Netflix September 2024

Picture: Netflix

Stay tuned to What’s on Netflix for more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout September 2024.

Are you looking forward to Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood With My Father on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

'Supacell' Officially Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix Article Teaser Photo

'Supacell' Officially Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
Why the Final Season of 'The Umbrella Academy' Failed To Deliver Article Teaser Photo

Why the Final Season of 'The Umbrella Academy' Failed To Deliver
'Love is Blind' Renewed for Season 8 at Netflix; Open Casting Call in 4 Locations Article Teaser Photo

'Love is Blind' Renewed for Season 8 at Netflix; Open Casting Call in 4 Locations
'The Last Dance' Director Jason Hehir Working on Elvis Presley Documentary for Netflix Article Teaser Photo

'The Last Dance' Director Jason Hehir Working on Elvis Presley Documentary for Netflix

Recommended

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix Article Photo Teaser

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024 Article Photo Teaser

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved) Article Photo Teaser

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released Article Photo Teaser

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

15 Best Period Drama Series on Netflix in 2024 Article Photo Teaser

15 Best Period Drama Series on Netflix in 2024

The Sandman Season 2 Netflix Release Date Estimate & Everything We Know So Far Article Photo Teaser

The Sandman Season 2 Netflix Release Date Estimate & Everything We Know So Far

First Look Whats Coming To Netflix In September 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2024

Coming To Netflix This Week August 11th To 18th 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 12th to 18th, 2024