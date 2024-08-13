‘Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood With My Father’ Confirms September 2024 Release Date on Netflix

Jack Whitehall is returning to Netflix on September 10th, 2024, with a brand new unscripted series following the five seasons and a special of his travel show, Travels with My Father.

This project was first announced alongside two others in August 2023 at the Edinburgh TV Festival alongside Einstein and The Bomb and World War II: From the Frontlines, both now streaming.

Announced as a four-part series, you’ll see Jack embarking on one of life’s great journeys as he is about to become a father for the first time. He does this with the help of his father, Michael Whitehall, and his mother, Hilary Whitehall.

The series’ logline is: “Jack and Michael will travel the world, examining what fatherhood means across the globe and discussing the Dad that Michael is and the one that Jack wants to be.”

We first got a glimpse of Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood With My Father at the Next on Netflix UK event earlier in 2024, with that clip being released on YouTube shortly afterward:

We’re still waiting for an exact release date for the limited series of Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood With My Father, but we know it’s scheduled to land on Netflix globally sometime in September 2024.

Jackpot Productions is behind the new show, with Paul Taylor directing all four episodes. Richard Ackerman and Anne Mensah serve as producers, with the former also serving as executive producers on the series. Nicky Mitchell is head of production, with James Fidler as series producer.

As mentioned, this new series is listed separately from Travels with My Father and the one-off special Christmas With My Father. It’ll also sit alongside Jack’s three stand-up specials available globally, with the most recent coming in early 2024 called Settle Down.

Subscribers to Netflix in the UK also currently have access to Whitehall in his best-known role in a scripted show called Fresh Meat, in addition to being able to stream the 2017 comedy miniseries Decline and Fall.

