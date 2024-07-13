13 Great Movies to Watch Before They Depart Netflix at the End of July 2024

There are dozens of movies leaving Netflix by the end of July, and we’ve put together a list of all the movies you need to be watching before they depart the Netflix library.

Here, you can find our ongoing list of all the movies and series set to depart the streamer throughout August 2024. We’ve got you covered for all the remaining titles, leaving in July 2024 here.

As a quick note, we list titles for the actual day of removal. If you want to watch any movie leaving on August 1st, your last full day to watch will be July 31st.

American Graffiti (1973)

Leaving Netflix: August 1st, 2024

Before there was Star Wars and Indiana Jones, George Lucas co-wrote and directed American Graffiti, which starred Harrison Ford. A love letter to the cruising culture and early Rock ‘n’ Roll, the film is an American classic.

In 1962, in California, a group of teen friends spent one final night together after graduating from high school before going their separate ways.

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Leaving Netflix: August 1st, 2024

One of the most iconic thrillers of the 80s that helped coin the term “bunny boiler,” Glenn Close was wonderfully terrifying in her role as the obsessed Alex Forrest.` The film was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and both Best Actress awards.

Dan Gallagher, a married man and father, bites off more than he can chew when he cheats on his wife to have a one-night stand with Alex, who begins to stalk Dan and his family.

Fresh (1994)

Leaving Netflix: August 1st, 2024

An under-appreciated story featuring a very young Giancarlo Esposito, any crime drama fan should be watching Fresh before it leaves the Netflix library,

Fresh, a 12-year-old drug dealer from Brooklyn, is surrounded by racial tension, poverty, and corruption when his drug-addled sister begins sleeping with the local drug lord Esteban. Fresh devises a plan to free himself and his sister from Esteban’s clutches.

It Could Happen to You (1994)

Leaving Netflix: August 1st, 2024

Having starred in several romcoms throughout his career, Nicolas Cage is most well known for his roles in action movies and often some extremely bizarre but fun performances. However, in It Could Happen to You, Cage shows off his charm and charisma as Policeman Charlie Lang.

When police officer Charlie is short of money for a tip, he promises to share his lottery ticket with waitress Yvonne if he wins. Winning $4 million, he keeps to his promise to share the winnings with Yvonne, much to the disappointment of his wife Muriel, who wants to keep all the money to herself.

King Richard (2021)

Leaving Netflix: August 1st, 2024

With a career spanning five decades, Will Smith finally earned a well-deserved Academy Award for his role as Richard Williams, the father and trainer of Tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams.

Richard Williams’s unyielding commitment and determination to shape his daughters into tennis stars have the girls training on the neglected tennis courts of Compton.

The Land Before Time (1988)

Leaving Netflix: August 1st, 2024

One of the most beloved animated films of all time, generations such as Millennials and Gen Z were raised on The Land Before Time films.

Littlefoot, an orphaned brontosaurus befriends other young dinosaurs as they journey to The Great Valley to reunite with their families.

The Matrix Trilogy (1999)

Leaving Netflix: August 1st, 2024

One of the best sci-fi trilogies ever made, The Matrix Trilogy is regularly licensed by Netflix, and we suspect we’ll see the return of Neo, Trinity and Morpheus in the near future.

Thomas A. Anderson moonlights as the hacker Neo, which attracts the attention of the police, and the mysterious stranger Morpheus. Soon Neo learns the truth of his reality, The Matrix, a computer program created by hostile machines to harvest bioelectric and biothermal energy from humanity.

Moneyball (2011)

Leaving Netflix: August 1st, 2024

The story of Moneyball is one of the most influential in modern sports history. Baseball is not the only sport that uses statistics and data to such a level to scout players, but we’ve also seen the philosophy applied to soccer to great effect.

Billy Beane, the Oakland Athletics’ baseball coach, is on an incredibly lean budget to assemble a baseball team. But when he meets Peter Brand, Brand’s computer-generated analysis kickstarts a new philosophy toward scouting.

Shrek (2001)

Leaving Netflix: August 1st, 2024

Another title that Netflix frequently licenses, Shrek is a beloved animated classic. With a fifth on the way to theatres in 2026, don’t be surprised if Shrek, and maybe even the subsequent movies make their way back to the streaming service in the near future.

When the tyrannical Lord Farquad exiles fairy tale creatures to the swamp, its occupant, the ogre Shrek, doesn’t take kindly to his unwelcome guests. Determined to return to his quiet life, Shrek agrees to help retrieve Princess Fiona in exchange for removing the fairy tale creatures.

Traffic (2000)

Leaving Netflix: August 1st, 2024

Winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Director for Steven Soderbergh and Best Supporting Actor for Benicio Del Toro.

Amidst the war on drugs, the President discovers his daughter is a drug addict; meanwhile, two DEA agents are trying to protect an informant, and the wife of a jailed drug baron attempts to carry on the family business.

The Theory of Everything (2014)

Leaving Netflix: August 1st, 2024

Eddie Redmayne had a career-defining performance as the legendary astrophysicist Stephen Hawking. The actor earned a well-deserved Academy Award for Best Actor, while his co-lead, Felicity Jones, was nominated for her performance but narrowly missed out.

The story of Stephen Hawking, the astrophysicist who despite all the odds lived for decades after his motor neuron disease diagnosis, becoming one of the most renowned scientists of all time.

What movies will you be sad to see leave Netflix at the end of July? Let us know in the comments below!