‘Maestro in Blue’ Season 3 Confirms December 2024 Netflix Release Date Rollout

The hit Greek series Maestro in Blue will end just before the New Year on Netflix. The third and final season will launch on the streamer globally on December 28th, 2024, following its airing on MEGA throughout the Fall.

First debuting on Netflix in March 2023, Maestro in Blue has found a global audience through Netflix. The series has featured in the daily top 10s in over 80 countries and spent several weeks in the global top 10s. The show is also a smash on Netflix in Greece, appearing in the daily top 10s in Greece for 174 days in total. That kind of dominance is relatively unheard of.

For those unfamiliar, the show focuses on a musician who goes to lead a festival on a scenic island. There, he begins an unexpected romance and finds himself entwined in other people’s problems including a murder. It’s got a touch of murder mystery, romance, and drama, and it works, as it currently holds an 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Maestro in Blue would return for a second and third season, both of which will launch in 2024. Season 2, consisting of 6 episodes, dropped on May 17th, 2024.

Sadly, this final season is quite short, consisting of only three episodes. Those are set to air on MEGA in Greece before its Netflix release across a single week beginning December 3rd. Netflix will then pick up season 3 in Greece and Cyprus on December 3rd before the global rollout on December 28th.

Per a screenshot and a trailer reveal from GRACE, the final season seeks to “complete the narrative in a story that leads viewers from the uncertain darkness to the redemptive light.”

Season 3 will once again star Christoforos Papakaliatis, Haris Alexiou, Maria Kavogianni, Fanis Mouratidis, Marissa Triantafyllidou, Antinoos Albanis, Stefania Gouliotis, Clelia Andriolatou, Orestis Chalkias, George Benos, Dimitris Kitsos, Tonia Marakis, and Yannis Tsortekis.

While season 3 marks the end, there is reportedly room for a season 4 expansion. According to Tovimo, “creator, writer, and star Christophoros Papakaliatis shared his desire to get some rest at the moment but left the door open for more.”

Are you looking forward to watching the third and final season of Maestro in Blue? Let us know in the comments down below.