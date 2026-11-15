Netflix Testing Running Trailers for Its Own Titles Before Episodes (Again)

Netflix is testing teasers for its own shows that play before episodes of its original series, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Most of its rivals have run promos like this for years, and Netflix has dabbled with the idea at least three times over the past decade, but this time it sounds like it’s headed for a full rollout as the streamer hunts for ways to get subscribers watching more.

The news comes via Lucas Shaw’s latest Screentime newsletter for Bloomberg, which reports that Netflix has started placing teasers for its own titles ahead of original series. It’s a test for now but will likely be extended to all members, with teasers picked based on your viewing history.

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The report doesn’t say how long the teasers run, whether they can be skipped, or which plans and regions are included. We’ll update if we hear more details throughout the week.

Bloomberg describes this as brand new for Netflix, and as a feature that ships to everyone, it would be. As a test, though, that’s not entirely true. Netflix trialed teasers for its Originals before and after episodes in 2015, personalized pre-roll previews in 2017, and trailers between episodes in 2018. Each drew complaints from subscribers, and none went any further.

Why Now? Engagement, Engagement, Engagement

What’s different this time is the motivation. Per Bloomberg, Netflix’s engagement struggles have given its marketing and programming teams the opening to overturn a long-held reluctance to get in the way of you pressing play.

We’ve covered those struggles at length this year, from the so-called Season 2 slump to long waits between seasons hurting returning hits. Bloomberg adds that a new Luminate report has Netflix’s US viewership down 3% year-over-year. A teaser in front of someone who has already sat down to watch is about the cheapest marketing Netflix can buy.

How Many Competitors Already Do This?

Most of them. Of Netflix’s seven biggest US rivals, five run promos for their own titles before playback, even on ad-free plans, classing them as marketing rather than advertising.

Service Promos for its own titles on ad-free plans? Can you skip them? HBO Max Yes, program trailers play before shows and movies Yes Prime Video Yes, and paying to go ad-free doesn’t remove them Amazon says yes; reports vary by device Apple TV Yes, a pre-roll for other Apple titles Yes Paramount+ Yes, at least one 30-second promo Not consistently on every device Disney+ Yes, added in June 2026 with trailers of 30 to 90 seconds Reportedly not Hulu No pre-play promos on its No Ads plan n/a Peacock No pre-play promos on Premium Plus n/a

That leaves Netflix as one of the last holdouts alongside Hulu and Peacock. The catch is that HBO, the model everyone points to, mostly leads its promos into weekly episodes. A teaser before every episode of a Netflix binge would feel very different, so how often they appear will matter.

Netflix running tests is by no means news, and plenty never leave the lab. But 2026 has been unusually busy, with several experiments aimed at helping you find more to watch:

Have you spotted teasers playing before your Netflix shows? Would they bother you, or would you welcome the heads-up on what’s coming next? Let us know in the comments.