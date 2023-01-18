‘Damsel’ Netflix Movie: Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

With Stranger Things and Enola Holmes under her belt, Millie Bobby Brown has quickly become one of Netflix’s most sought-after actresses and the streamer has yet another project with her starring as the lead. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming fantasy movie, Damsel arriving on Netflix in October 2023.

Damsel is set to be an upcoming fantasy movie starring Brown, that will subvert the “damsel in distress” trope with her heroine not waiting for a knight to save her from a dragon, but slaying the dragon herself.

Netflix’s Damsel will be directed by Oscar-nominee Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, whose credits include 28 Weeks Later and Intruders.

The script for the movie is written by Dan Mazeau, who worked on Wrath of the Titans and several upcoming high-budget films.

Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce under their Roth Kirschenbaum Films banner. Executive producing alongside Brown (who is under her PCMA banner) is Mazeau, Zack Roth, and Chris Castaldi. Orchid Productions Ltd is also listed among the production companies for the project.

The project has a rumored budget of between $60-$70M.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Damsel:

What’s the plot of Damsel?

Here is the plot synopsis for Netflix’s Damsel:

It’s a taut contained thriller about a Princess that thinks she is marrying a prince only to be thrown into a pit where she is being sacrificed to a dragon. Brown plays Elodie, who’s anxiously awaiting her wedding to Prince Henry and feeling pressure from her Father, who needs the money her marriage will bring, to be a good, obedient wife. After marrying Henry, Elodie realizes she’s been tricked into becoming a sacrificial offering for a cruel dragon who intends to eat her. Elodie must fight her way out of the dragon’s lair and eventually saves herself by slaying the Dragon.

An additional logline has also surfaced online:

“After first being locked in a tower and then hidden deep in the forest to prevent a prince from rescuing her, long-haired Rapunzel vows to get revenge.”

In addition, New York Times bestselling author Evelyn Skye has adapted the screenplay into a novel that is currently expected to release on March 14th, 2023. The book announcement came in October 2022.

Skye is behind books like The Crown’s Game, Three Kisses, One Midnight and The Hundred Loves of Juliet.

Who is cast in Damsel?

As of October 2021, only Millie Bobby Brown was the first and at the time, the only known actress to be among the cast of Damsel.

Brown will be playing the main role of Princess Elodie. The damsel in distress who thinks she is marrying Prince Henry, only to find out that she is being sacrificed to a dragon

Brown is best known for her role as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things but has also gone onto star in Enola Holmes and has a slew of other projects coming up on Netflix.

Angela Bassett (Black Panther) will play Lady Bayford, described as the stepmother of Princess Elodie.

Rounding out the cast includes:

Robin Wright (House of Cards, Beowulf)

(House of Cards, Beowulf) Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse)

(The Expanse) Nick Robinson (Jurassic World)

(Jurassic World) Ray Winstone (The Departed, Black Widow)

(The Departed, Black Widow) Brooke Carter (The Peripheral)

(The Peripheral) Mens-Sana Tamakloe (Inception) will play a Knight

(Inception) will play a Knight Sonya Nisa (Red Rose)

(Red Rose) Rui M Tomas (Lusitânia)

What’s the production status of Damsel?

Netflix’s Damsel was scheduled to enter production in the first quarter of 2022, according to issue 1265 of Production Weekly.

Millie has just recently got done filming the sequel to Enola Holmes which wrapped in early January 2022.

We can now go one step further and state that the movie is due to begin filming in February 2022 in London, England.

Filming got underway as soon as February 24th, 2022, according to reports, with it wrapping in July 2022.

Christopher Chanudom, a camera technician, posted a behind-the-scenes look at Damsel in an Instagram post with the caption:

“A Truely wonderful crew, can’t imagine a better lot to spend the last couple months with. Memories were made & can’t wait for the next one!”

According to multiple eyewitness reports, the production also took place in Portugal which includes locations such as:

Tomar

Batalha

Sortelha, Guarda

Serra da Estrela

Douro Valley

Millie with a fan yesterday in Portugal, where she’s filming her newest project ‘Damsel’. pic.twitter.com/SDLqkZsuMe — Millie B. Brown Updates (@milliesources) May 19, 2022

What’s the Netflix release date for Damsel?

Damsel was confirmed among the 2023 movie lineup on January 18th, 2023.

Furthermore, they revealed the movie is scheduled to release globally on October 13th, 2023.

