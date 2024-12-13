What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: December 13th, 2024

There are 30 new movies and TV shows to enjoy on Netflix UK this week. This includes Carry On, a new thriller starring Taron Egerton as an airport security officer who is blackmailed into letting a dangerous package slip through security or his pregnant girlfriend dies.

Carry On (2024) N

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, Jason Bateman, Danielle Deadwyler, Theo Rossi,

We expect Carry On will be one of the most-watched Christmas movies on Netflix this year thanks to its Die Hard vibe.

An airport security officer is blackmailed by a mysterious stranger who threatens to murder his pregnant girlfriend if he doesn’t let a dangerous package slip through airport security on Christmas Day.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Director: Joel Crawford

Genre: Animated, Comedy, Family | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek Pinault, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman,

The animation behind The Last Wish is the best of the entire Puss in Boots and Shrek franchise. One for the family. Don’t miss out on a great watch this weekend.

Puss has blasted his way through his nine lives, and when he begins to be hunted by death himself, his only hope of continuing to lead his adventurous life is wishing on a fallen star to restore his nine lives.

Undisputed (2024)

Director: Tom Day

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 64 Minutes

Starring: Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk

This all-access documentary chronicles the first undisputed heavyweight championship fight in 25 years, pitting Tyson Fury against Oleksandr Usyk.

Here’s What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

11 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 13th, 2024

80 for Brady (2023)

Almost Christmas (2016)

Carry On (2024) N

Disaster Holiday (2024) N

Don Jon (2013)

Margot at the Wedding (2007)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Spellbound: Fireplace (2024)

Spy (2015)

Thangalaan (2024)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 13th, 2024

1992 (Season 1) N

Alaskan Bush People (2 Seasons)

Deadliest Catch (2 Seasons)

La Palma (Limited Series) N

Mismatched (Season 3) N

My Housekeeper Nagisa-San (Season 1)

Nevertheless: The Shapes of Love (Season 1)

No Good Deed (Season 1) N

One Hundred Years of Solitude (Season 1) N

PRU (Season 1)

Queer Eye (Season 9) N

Stepmom and Daughter Blues (Season 1)

5 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 13th, 2024

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World (2024) N

Polo (Season 1) N

Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die (Season 1) N

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga (Season 1) N

Undisputed (2024)

1 Music Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 13th, 2024

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (2024) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 13th, 2024

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… (2024) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

The Grinch (76 points) That Christmas (74 points) Subservience (57 points) Nativity! (52 points) How the Grinch Stole Christmas (46 points) Our Little Secret (40 points) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (35 points) The Holiday (20 points) Twas the Text Before Christmas (18 points) Scream VI (6 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Black Doves (80 points) The Pembrokeshire Murders (71 points) The Madness (61 points) The Walk-In (51 points) The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (45 points) Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey (40 points) Churchill at War (16 points) A Man on the Inside (15 points) Is It Cake? Holiday (14 points) Senna (2 points)

