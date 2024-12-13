‘Baby Reindeer’ Tops Google’s Global Trending TV Shows for 2024

It’s the end of the year, which means one thing: Google’s Year in Search is back! This annual event examines the shows, movies (and other topics) that dominated Google Search over the last 12 months. Netflix had a pretty good year, although it has notably taken fewer spots in the TV list than prior years, taking up 50% of the top 10 spots. As per previous years, a Netflix Original film has yet to feature in the top 10 list.

2023 remains Netflix’s biggest year in the trending charts for TV shows. A staggering 90% of the ten titles are Netflix Originals, and the only title to beat all of Netflix’s roster is The Last of Us from HBO. In 2022 and 2021, Netflix Original series comprised 60% of the list. In none of those years did a Netflix Original title feature, so will 2024 be the year to change that? Nope.

Google is an excellent indicator of a show or movie’s popularity, although it’s not an indicator of high viewership. Search interest instead tracks what many refer to as demand. These lists are calculated based on data about the top-trending searches, tracking queries with the highest traffic spikes over a sustained period.

Globally Most Searched Shows and Movies of 2024

Let’s take a look at the global list and also check in a few others to see how well Netflix fared:

Most Searched TV Shows Globally in 2024

Baby Reindeer (Netflix) Fallout (Prime Video) House of the Dragon (HBO/Max) Heeramandi (Netflix) Shōgun (FX/Hulu) The Perfect Couple (Netflix) Queen of Tears (tvN/Netflix) Marry My Husband (Prime Video) 3 Body Problem (Netflix) Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Most Searched Movies Globally in 2024

Inside Out 2 (Disney) Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney) Saltburn (MGM) Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures) Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros. Pictures) It Ends With Us (Sony Pictures) Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures) Kung Fu Panda (Universal Pictures) Alien: Romulus (20th Century Fox) Teriffier 3 (Independent)

Most Searched Series and Movies in the United States in 2024

How about individual countries? Let’s take a look at a few, beginning with the United States, where Netflix took five of the spots, although you could argue that Your Honor’s popularity bump is single-handedly because of the Netflix license.

Most Searched TV Shows in the United States in 2024

Griselda (Netflix) Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (Investigation Discovery) Baby Reindeer (Netflix) Fallout (Prime Video) The Perfect Couple (Netflix) Shōgun (FX/Hulu) Fool Me Once (Netflix) Nobody Wants This (Netflix) House of the Dragon (HBO/Max) Your Honor (Showtime)

Most Searched Movies in the United States in 2024

Inside Out 2 (Disney) Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures) It Ends With Us (Sony Pictures) Saltburn (MGM) Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros. Pictures) Twisters (Universal Pictures) Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney) Despicable Me 4 (Universal Pictures) Terrifier 3 (Independent) Alien: Romulus (20th Century Fox)

Most Searched Series and Movies in the United Kingdom in 2024

Here’s where you can see where Netflix’s local strategy is paying off, with some of the UK-produced shows only appearing in the UK’s most searched list, like One Day and The Gentlemen.

Most Searched TV Shows in the United Kingdom in 2024

Baby Reindeer (Netflix) Fool Me Once (Netflix) The Gentlemen (Netflix) One Day (Netflix) Fallout (Prime Video) Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix) Rivals (Disney+) The Perfect Couple (Netflix) Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV) Until I Kill You (ITV)

Most Searched Movies in the United Kingdom in 2024

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures) It Ends With Us (Sony Pictures) Inside Out 2 (Disney) Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros. Pictures) Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney) Alien: Romulus (20th Century Fox) Gladiator 2 (Paramount Pictures) Poor Things (Fox Searchlight) Madame Web (Sony Pictures) Joker: Folie à Deux (Warner Bros. Pictures)

You can browse the complete list of Year in Search 2024 on Google’s site here.